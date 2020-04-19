Area cycling community slowed down by COVID-19 restrictions

“We don't really train by ourselves, usually," Brayden said. "I really like having someone to talk to. Sometimes, on longer rides, it gets really boring, so you just have people try to keep you entertained."

Many on the team are turning to a training app called Zwift, which creates a virtual space where people can train together in a simulated user interface.

“They're able to do rides together and you can actually do a race on there if you wanted to,” Bailey said. “It's really neat.”

In the meantime, Bailey said the Mohawk Mountain Bike Club as an organization is trying to change the sport from being a spring season to a fall season.

With the status of larger upcoming cycling events – such as RAGBRAI and Iowa’s Ride – still unknown, the north Iowa cycling community as a whole could see cancellations stretch into the summer months.

Iowa’s Ride organizers say they are still monitoring safety guidelines from state and federal agencies on whether or not to proceed with its first-ever cross-state ride.

RAGBRAI organizers announced on its website this week that they would make a decision by Monday on whether or not to proceed.