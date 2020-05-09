Local pro ball players making the most of their downtime

Former NIACC pitcher Brandon Williamson spent last season in Everett, Washington, after getting drafted in the second round by the Seattle Mariners. Williamson echoes Ball’s worries that a minor league season might be in jeopardy, but says that he tries not to believe the sources he sees online. Instead, he is hanging out at home in Minnesota with his family, and hoping to get official word soon from the Mariners and MLB.

“Everybody is kind of staying quiet about it,” Williamson said. “The whole thing is up in the air. Nobody really knows. It sounds like MLB is definitely going to have a season, but I don’t know about the minors. I’d be surprised if we go out to our affiliates. I would expect that we are going to stay in Arizona and do something, but I don’t know.”

Back in Mason City, the Hergert family is making the most of its unexpected excess of time together. With his kids out of school, Travis and his wife Kim have been keeping their kids busy with homeschooling, family dance parties, and playing baseball in the backyard.

“That has been fun and I’m taking full advantage of that. Even when I was at NIACC, I wasn’t home this much,” Hergert said. “It’s fun to be home and it has its challenges, but we’re making the most of it.”

