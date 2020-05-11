Local athletes stay ready for summer sports: "Right now, it's looking like it could be a possibility"

When it comes to the far reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,
With spring sports seasons getting canceled in every state, high school and college teams everywhere have had to hang up their cleats, put away their gloves, and accept that spring would not be arriving in 2020.
But it might still come for Iowa.
The Hawkeye State is the only state in the country that holds its high school baseball and softball seasons in the summer rather than the spring, and as of now, the season has not been cancelled. But it has also not been given the go-ahead. In her press conference last month announcing the cancellation of the remainder of the school year, and the spring sports season, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds set a date of June 1 for a final decision whether baseball and softball will happen this year.
For now, the boys and girls of summer can only wait.
Kayleigh Fessler is a pitcher for the Central Springs softball team, and has been working to stay ready by getting together with small groups of teammates, to play catch and do batting practice.
Though the team is separated due to social distancing restrictions, the squad, which made it to the state quarterfinals a season ago, has been staying in touch with weekly Zoom calls. The team is led by a group of four juniors, who hope to fill the leadership void left by the departure of star pitcher Hannah Ausenhus.
“She was very level-headed, and I just strive to be that,” Fessler said. “She was a leader in the game, and I hope that we can still pull through even though she is not here.”
Fessler has been pitching bullpens several times a week, trying to replicate the schedule of a softball season, in the hopes that if the season does begin soon, her arm will already be in game shape.
“I’ve been practicing right now like we’re in a practice,” Fessler said. “If it gets to the point where we would have games, I’ll be pitching a normal game. Hitters have been having a pitcher go with a hitter and go out to the field. We pitch to them, they get some live hitting to prepare for games.”
Teammate Emme Deitrich doesn’t even have to leave home to get her reps in, as she and her sister have been using the indoor batting cage in their basement three to four times per week. Deitrich also runs track and field, so she has already felt the sting of a sports season getting taken away.
“When I saw the governor announce that on TV, I was devastated,” Deitrich said. “I really like being around my teammates, especially track and field. I still have that hope and excitement inside of me for softball.”
On the baseball diamond, Mason City’s Carter Thomas has been preparing for his sophomore season by hitting the gym and occasionally going to the Mohawks’ training facility, called “The Yard”, with one or two teammates.
“Our coach (Troy Rood) has drawn up workouts and you can go in there with a couple other guys and utilize that,” Thomas said. “It’s hitting off the pitching machine, and seeing some velocity. We do soft toss, and work on some different drills to keep the mechanics good.”
When or if baseball and softball do return, it will most likely be in abbreviated fashion. No player wants to play less games, but according to Thomas, that situation could actually end up benefiting the Mohawks' squad.
"With a really long season, the pitching kind of gets to be a problem," Thomas said. "We’re a little short staffed this season with pitching anyway, we lost a lot of pitching from last year. That might work to our advantage to have a shortened season."
Over at Newman Catholic, freshman catcher Max Burt is taking a similar approach. Several times a week, Burt gets together with fellow freshman Doug Taylor or Sammy Kratz for bullpens, or sessions using the team's HitTrax machine at the school FieldHouse. After a solid season both at and behind the dish that ended in Newman Catholic winning its third consecutive Class 1A state title, Burt would go into 2020 established as the team's starting catcher for the next several seasons, and one of the team's best hitters.
At the moment, he is hopeful that the 2020 season will happen.
"It’s been a scary situation thinking that you could miss your whole freshman season," Burt said. "No one wants to miss a season. It was scary at first, but you just try to stay positive towards and keep hoping that you do get to have the season. Right now, it's looking like it could be a possibility."
The athletes involved all seem to understand that there are bigger factors at play than sports, but after two months of quarantine, cancelled school events, and global anxiety, competition would a welcome distraction if deemed safe.
"We’re still optimistic and hoping we can get a season," Thomas said. "We’ve got six or seven seniors this year, and I know they want to play pretty bad. I’ve just been hoping we can get the season going."
