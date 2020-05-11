Local athletes stay ready for summer sports: "Right now, it's looking like it could be a possibility"

“She was very level-headed, and I just strive to be that,” Fessler said. “She was a leader in the game, and I hope that we can still pull through even though she is not here.”

Fessler has been pitching bullpens several times a week, trying to replicate the schedule of a softball season, in the hopes that if the season does begin soon, her arm will already be in game shape.

“I’ve been practicing right now like we’re in a practice,” Fessler said. “If it gets to the point where we would have games, I’ll be pitching a normal game. Hitters have been having a pitcher go with a hitter and go out to the field. We pitch to them, they get some live hitting to prepare for games.”

Teammate Emme Deitrich doesn’t even have to leave home to get her reps in, as she and her sister have been using the indoor batting cage in their basement three to four times per week. Deitrich also runs track and field, so she has already felt the sting of a sports season getting taken away.

“When I saw the governor announce that on TV, I was devastated,” Deitrich said. “I really like being around my teammates, especially track and field. I still have that hope and excitement inside of me for softball.”