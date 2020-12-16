Living together has helped Iowa State standouts grow

There’s an undisclosed location in Ames that houses three of the best football players, not only in the region, but in the nation.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, linebacker Mike Rose and running back Breece Hall all live together.
Rose and Purdy have been living together, and Hall joined them this season.
“I told this to Breece but the best thing he ever did was become roommates with Brock Purdy and Mike Rose,” coach Matt Campbell said. “That probably helped a young, very talented, player to see two veteran football players.”
Hall was able to see how Purdy and Rose went about their day-to-day business. He’s also been able to see how Purdy and Rose took care of their bodies and how they prepared for games during the week.
On the other hand, with Hall’s easy-going nature, he’s been able to settle down the more high-strung duo of Purdy and Rose.
“Breece’s ability to put a smile on your face, his really relaxed demeanor, has equally made a big impact on the other two as well,” Campbell said.
Hall said he’ll often tell Rose that out of 10 times, Rose would only be able to tackle Hall twice.
Rose will quickly quip back that it’s actually the opposite. Out of 10 times, Rose would be able to tackle Hall eight times.
“It’s been fun to watch how those three have impacted each other — all in a really positive way,” Campbell said. “We’re really fortunate because our really good players stand for everything that’s right about what our football program wants to be. Their character, how they go about their business, how they go to practice, how they take care of their bodies — all the little things it takes to be successful, our good players do that.”
Homecoming
Iowa State senior safety Greg Eisworth is from Grand Prairie, TX, which is about a 14-minute drive to AT&T Stadium where the Big 12 Championship is held.
When No. 7 Iowa State plays No. 11 Oklahoma on Saturday, Eisworth will be returning home.
“I remember committing here and seeing that the Big 12 Championship game is played at AT&T Stadium,” Eisworth said. “When I saw that I thought, ‘Man, we have to go do that. Before I leave, that’s what I want to accomplish.’”
If Eisworth verbalized that goal to the general public when committed to Iowa State, people would’ve looked at him funny.
“To be able to get his opportunity my senior season, it’s big,” Eisworth said. “It makes me reminisce on the journey.”
The journey wasn’t always a sunny one for Eisworth. He’s played in two games in AT&T Stadium up to this point in his career — both were Texas high school state playoff games.
He’s 0-2.
“I’m hoping to change that,” Eisworth said with a laugh.
Saturday will be Eisworth’s return to AT&T Stadium where he’ll have the opportunity to notch one on the left-hand side of the win/loss column.
“I don’t think I could envision a more special game,” Eisworth said. “Not at the moment.
“It’s going to be a memory that I cherish forever. I’m just kind of speechless being in this position but I know there’s still work left to be done.”
Injury report
Left guard Trevor Downing got injured in Iowa State’s first game against Louisiana and has been out since.
Tight end Dylan Soehner got hurt against Texas and was out against West Virginia.
Both are questionable for the Big 12 Championship.
“Both guys are really doing a great job in terms of their rehab and I think we're really positive of where both guys continue to get themselves,” Campbell said. “We hope to get them back, whether it be Saturday, or as the season continues.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!