Linnen and Helming boost Lake Mills to fantastic season

The Bulldogs are currently ranked as the No. 4 Class 1A squad in the state. As a small-town school, it is fun to receive such recognition, but with the postseason nearly upon them, the team has much higher goals. Menke reminds his players that the rankings don’t really matter until the seasons has come to an end.

“We’ve had a very successful season, and there are certainly things that we want to improve on and constantly be working to get better at,” Menke said. “I think this is a group that is really taking that seriously. They love to play, they love to be challenged, and they love to get better.”

The team has made progress in each of Linnen’s first three seasons. His freshman year, the Bulldogs finished 9-14. Last year, they went 16-6.

In those seasons, his points per game total has gone from 8.4 to 12.4 to an impressive 20.2 points per game this year.

Helming is close behind his junior teammate, with 17.9 points per game.