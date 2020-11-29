Leerar hoping to lead West Hancock to first state title

For the West Hancock girls’ basketball team, it all starts with Rachel Leerar.
The Eagles’ senior returns for her final year, after finishing first on the team in scoring, assists, and steals a season ago, and leading the squad to its second consecutive appearance in the state tournament.
Leerar has been the Eagles’ most dominant player for three full seasons now, but as a senior, her word carries even more weight than it did in the past.
“I think the big key for her is, not only does she need to be a leader on this floor, but these girls will listen to her,” head coach Paul Sonius said. “That is the best part about the group of girls that we have, is these girls out here, you can go to each one of them and they will tell you that Rachel is a leader, and they are going to follow her through whatever she does.”
While Leerar will lead the team, the hope is that she won’t have to carry as much of the load on offense as she did in the past. Junior Kennedy Kelly, the team’s third-leading scorer last year, is back, along with 6-foot sophomore Leah Aitchison, who will take over the post role that was handled in dominant by Amanda Chizek over the past several years.
After watching her in practice and during the team’s Hall of Pride game on Nov. 20, Sonius seems confident that Aitchison will be able to fill that role well.
“I think Leah has got some chances to be a pretty good ballplayer herself,” Sonius said. “She might be a better shooter in my opinion compared to Amanda, but Amanda just had a much more physical presence. If we can get Leah to do that, I think that is going to be a real big, important thing for us.”
Leerar just completed a cross country season where she became the first West Hancock cross country runner in recent memory to make it to the state meet. This season, there is only one goal for Leerar and her fellow Eagles. Make even more history, with the program's first state basketball title.
With a blend of veterans and newcomers, they have as good a shot as anybody.
“We have some new, younger players that are really going to help us out,” Leerar said. “I’m pretty excited to see what that looks like. We’re going to utilize what we have and work hard. Like I said, I love to compete. We’re not going to let anything hold us back or stop us.”
The Eagles will start their season on Dec. 1 at Lake Mills.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
