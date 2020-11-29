Leerar hoping to lead West Hancock to first state title

For the West Hancock girls’ basketball team, it all starts with Rachel Leerar.

The Eagles’ senior returns for her final year, after finishing first on the team in scoring, assists, and steals a season ago, and leading the squad to its second consecutive appearance in the state tournament.

Leerar has been the Eagles’ most dominant player for three full seasons now, but as a senior, her word carries even more weight than it did in the past.

“I think the big key for her is, not only does she need to be a leader on this floor, but these girls will listen to her,” head coach Paul Sonius said. “That is the best part about the group of girls that we have, is these girls out here, you can go to each one of them and they will tell you that Rachel is a leader, and they are going to follow her through whatever she does.”

While Leerar will lead the team, the hope is that she won’t have to carry as much of the load on offense as she did in the past. Junior Kennedy Kelly, the team’s third-leading scorer last year, is back, along with 6-foot sophomore Leah Aitchison, who will take over the post role that was handled in dominant by Amanda Chizek over the past several years.