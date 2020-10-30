Lee, players proud of Mason City's 2020 season

Lee was especially proud of how the team played in its 41-29 loss to Webster City in the playoffs.

“When we went from losing three games to really playing toe to toe with one of the best teams in Iowa at 3A, it shows you that these kids are resilient, and what it takes to win and be successful playing the game of football or any sport for that matter,” Lee said, “It’s not just showing up, it’s that raw emotion that it takes.”

Junior Carter Thomas finished the season with a team-high 31 receptions for 493 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

In his first season playing under Lee, Thomas said that the team atmosphere was better this year, and he hopes that the momentum from 2020 can carry into his senior season. Overall, Thomas said that the key to the Mohawks' success was trust in the coaching staff.

“We plan to win games next year too, and that was just the start of coach Lee’s future with this team and the start of hopefully a lot of playoff appearances,” Thomas said. “We had a lot of struggle in the past, but we want to put that behind us and look to the future.’