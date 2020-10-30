Lee, players proud of Mason City's 2020 season

Pride.
When asked what word he would choose to sum up the Mason City football team’s roller coaster 2020 season, head coach John Lee chose “pride.”
“Pride for what these kids accomplished, what they fought through, and for what they fought back and did,” Lee said. “I’m proud of them, but we also put a lot of pride back into the program. I think pride sums up this season for me.”
When Lee took over the program for the second time back in April, the team was fresh off a two-season stretch where they won only one total game. In Lee’s first season back on the sideline after a 10-year absence, the Mohawks finished 3-4 and earned their first playoff win since 2002.
It was an up-and-down season for coaches and players alike. After the high of Mason City’s 28-0 season-opening win over Marshalltown, the Mohawks had to take a two week break due to COVID-19 exposure of the coaching staff.
The team also went through a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season, but after a two-point win over Gilbert in the first round of the playoffs and a hard-fought battle against Webster City in the second round, Lee ended the season happy with the grit that his team showed throughout the year.
Lee was especially proud of how the team played in its 41-29 loss to Webster City in the playoffs.
“When we went from losing three games to really playing toe to toe with one of the best teams in Iowa at 3A, it shows you that these kids are resilient, and what it takes to win and be successful playing the game of football or any sport for that matter,” Lee said, “It’s not just showing up, it’s that raw emotion that it takes.”
Junior Carter Thomas finished the season with a team-high 31 receptions for 493 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
In his first season playing under Lee, Thomas said that the team atmosphere was better this year, and he hopes that the momentum from 2020 can carry into his senior season. Overall, Thomas said that the key to the Mohawks' success was trust in the coaching staff.
Support Local Journalism
“We plan to win games next year too, and that was just the start of coach Lee’s future with this team and the start of hopefully a lot of playoff appearances,” Thomas said. “We had a lot of struggle in the past, but we want to put that behind us and look to the future.’
The Mohawks are losing some valuable pieces to graduation this season, including offensive lineman Ben Pederson, quarterback Connor Dalen, and cornerback Dante Ardnt, but they have a lot of valuable athletes coming back too. Though Pederson’s time with the program is done, he sees big things on the horizon for Mason City, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
“Player-wise we’ve got Carter Thomas and Carter Gorder,” Pederson said. “(Quarterback) Kale Hobart should have a really good next couple of years. He was really young this year and did a pretty good job. That’s pretty impressive.”
Lee is the third head coach that Pederson played for in his time at Mason City, and as an offensive lineman, Pederson quickly connected with the coach, who played on the line at the University of Northern Iowa.
“I think for his first year, this is a very good step and I think the future is set up really nicely with his abilities and his coaching style and the kids we’ve got coming up,” Pederson said. “We did our best this year, and I think going forward, it will get even better.”
Thomas sees big things next year for the defense, despite the loss of several of the team’s most productive contributors.
In addition to his team-high numbers in the passing game, Thomas led the Mohawks this season with two interceptions, along with 15.5 tackles. With a big
“We’re losing I think two or three starters on the defense in Jahmen Zimmerman, Connor Dalen, and Dante Arndt, but I feel like we have guys that fit right into those positions. Junior class this year, we have a lot of dudes out for football,” Thomas said. “I think that our defense will be really, really good next year.”
As the team heads into the offseason, Lee is encouraging his players to stay active, and requires them to participate in a spring sport, usually track and field. In addition to that, Lee asks his players to support as many Mason City activities as they can, whether it be sports, music, or theater.
It's all about building a community, and making athletes proud to be Mohawks again. After one year, Lee and his athletes agree that the team has made great progress in that regard. A few wins go a long way.
"Now, we need to get these athletes walking these halls to believe in football, and get out," Lee said. "It is a numbers game, and we need kids that love to compete, love to be up here and represent Mason City, and enjoy the game of football."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!