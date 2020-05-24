Led by Bill Moore, 1965 football team made Mason City history

One of the keys to the '65 squad's success was a newcomer named Pat Hutchens, who transferred to Mason City as a junior. According to both Oertel and Latham, Hutchens brought a new level of toughness to the Mohawks as a defensive lineman.

"When Pat Hutchens came to town our junior year, he taught everybody what it was like to hit," Latham said. "There is that old saying, you don’t tackle the person, you tackle through the person. Pat Hutchens tackled through them to a player or two behind them. They knew they’d been hit, and the rest of us knew that that was the way it was supposed to be done."

In the end, although the team finished with an undefeated record, the title went to Cedar Rapids Jefferson. There was no postseason back in 1965, only a coaches poll and a news media poll. In the year-end rankings, Jefferson was named the state champions for the second straight year, while the Mohawks wound up in fourth place.