Lawson Losee leads the Wildcats at Riceville

Visiting the Riceville football team’s stats page on VarsityBound poses an interesting question. Can one player really do it all?

Junior middle linebacker and quarterback Lawson Losee is testing out that theory at Riceville. He leads his team in passing yards, rushing yards, interceptions and solo tackles. He also punts and has one kick return for 29 yards. His 95 rushing attempts are the most in the state out of all classes.

Head coach Stef Fair was hoping for Losee to step into a big role this year and, so far, Losee has delivered in the statistical sense of the game.

“Offensively, he’s our quarterback, which in 8-man that’s kind of your feature back,” Fair said. “He’s had to run and pass and he’s really grown into more of a passing role. He still runs a lot more but he’s added that to his repertoire a bit more. Defensively, he’s part of our linebacking crew. He’s in quite a bit of action on both sides of the ball.”

Losee played tight end a year ago, but also got some reps in at quarterback. He says he’s worked hard in the offseason to make sure that he could take the quarterback position over successfully in 2020. Now, while he does throw the ball, he runs it more than anybody in the state.