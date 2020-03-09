Late-game surge propels Bishop Garrigan to close win over Springville

In the state tournament, the entire season can come down to one moment.
On Monday in the Class 1A state quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena, a missed free throw by Springville junior Alex Koppes proved to be crucial, as the No. 2 seed Bishop Garrigan basketball team survived an upset bid from No. 7 Springville, and the Golden Bears overcame a seven-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Orioles, 55-52.
At halftime, the Golden Bears held a slim lead over Springville, 25-22. In the third quarter, the Orioles outscored Garrigan, 22-13, and entered the final frame with a 44-39 lead. Several minutes into the fourth, the Orioles’ lead had grown to 48-41.
Things were starting to look bleak for the Golden Bears, with a seven-point deficit and their star junior, Angelo Winkel, already at four fouls with 5:22 remaining in the game. After head coach Mark Meister called a timeout, Garrigan started to chip away.
First, senior John Joyce scored a layup to make the score 48-43. Winkel scored two consecutive baskets, drawing a foul on the second. His second bucket brought the Golden Bears to within one point, and the ensuing free throw tied the game at 48-48. With 3:04 left in the game, Joyce scored a basket, and Garrigan took the lead once again. After Springville sophomore Rhenden Wagaman shot a layup to tie the game at 50, Winkel broke through traffic in the paint, and scored a wraparound bucket to give Garrigan the lead for good.
A missed free throw from Orioles’ junior and leading scorer Alex Koppes, who had been perfect from the line, gave Garrigan the ball back with 15 seconds left in the game, and a one-point lead. After drawing a foul with nine seconds left, Joyce drained two free throws to put the Golden Bears ahead by the eventual winning score of 55-52. Angelo Winkel then blocked the 3-point attempt by Sprinville junior Bryce Wilson with two seconds left. The buzzer sounded, and Garrigan celebrated its palpitation-inducing victory.
As a team, Bishop Garrigan shot 41.1 percent from the field. The squad had less success from deep, going just 3-for-14 from 3-point territory, including an 0-for-7 mark in the second half. Springville finished with a shooting mark of 32.2 percent, with Koppes leading the way with 21 points. Garrigan also out-rebounded the Orioles, 48-26.
Winkel led the Golden Bears with 22 points for the game, along with a team-high 14 rebounds and five blocks. Joyce finished with 13 points, while senior Cade Winkel had 11 with 12 rebounds, as both Winkel brothers finished with double-doubles.
With the win, the Golden Bears advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1993. Garrigan avoided becoming the second upset of the day, after No. 1 Lake Mills lost to No. 8 Wapsie Valley earlier in the day. The Golden Bears improved to 23-2 on the season, and will play the winner of the quarterfinal game between St. Mary’s, Remsen and West Fork.