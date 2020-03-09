Late-game surge propels Bishop Garrigan to close win over Springville

A missed free throw from Orioles’ junior and leading scorer Alex Koppes, who had been perfect from the line, gave Garrigan the ball back with 15 seconds left in the game, and a one-point lead. After drawing a foul with nine seconds left, Joyce drained two free throws to put the Golden Bears ahead by the eventual winning score of 55-52. Angelo Winkel then blocked the 3-point attempt by Sprinville junior Bryce Wilson with two seconds left. The buzzer sounded, and Garrigan celebrated its palpitation-inducing victory.

As a team, Bishop Garrigan shot 41.1 percent from the field. The squad had less success from deep, going just 3-for-14 from 3-point territory, including an 0-for-7 mark in the second half. Springville finished with a shooting mark of 32.2 percent, with Koppes leading the way with 21 points. Garrigan also out-rebounded the Orioles, 48-26.

Winkel led the Golden Bears with 22 points for the game, along with a team-high 14 rebounds and five blocks. Joyce finished with 13 points, while senior Cade Winkel had 11 with 12 rebounds, as both Winkel brothers finished with double-doubles.

With the win, the Golden Bears advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1993. Garrigan avoided becoming the second upset of the day, after No. 1 Lake Mills lost to No. 8 Wapsie Valley earlier in the day. The Golden Bears improved to 23-2 on the season, and will play the winner of the quarterfinal game between St. Mary’s, Remsen and West Fork.

