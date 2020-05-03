Lantz: The best little moments in sports

Sports are gone right now, and if you are anything like me, you’re starting to lose your mind. Over the past month and a half, I have read too many books and watched far too many old movies that I had to pretend I enjoyed.
It hurts to lose things like March Madness and Opening Day, two of the greatest events on the sports calendar. As a sportswriter, the usual ways in which I mark the passage of time are gone. Without baseball and the NCAA championships, it still doesn’t feel like spring.
Even more than the big events, what I love most about sports are the little moments. They pass by quickly and don’t get talked about much, but they are some of my favorites. I miss them dearly.
My seven favorite moments in sports
The first strike of a baseball game: This is one of the most underrated moments in sports, made even better if it takes place on Opening Day. After the home team runs out onto the field and warm-ups are completed, the pitcher throws the first pitch to the opposing batter. If we get lucky, the umpire calls the pitch a strike, and the crowd lets loose with a joyful roar. Why it happens, I don’t know. I just know that it makes me smile, every time.
The buzzer beater: This is one of the smoothest moments in sports. The clock is ticking down, and the man with the ball jumps up and shoots, and while the ball is in the air, the horn sounds and the backboard lights up red. If you see it in person, there is a weird hush that goes through the crowd, and if the ball goes in, people lose their minds. It's best in high school and college when the student section can swarm the court, although that is a terrifying moment if you are a sportswriter sitting near the front of the stands.
The best example of the drama of the buzzer beater came in the 2019 NBA playoffs. Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers ended the series with a buzzer-beating three pointer that basically broke the Oklahoma City franchise, and sent the Blazers on to the next round. As a Seattle native and a Supersonics fan, it was a moment that I will never forget.
A game-ending field goal: Football is at its best when it gets decided by the least athletic guy on the field. I’ve been in NFL stadiums when a game is about to come down to the final kick, and it feels electric. When a kicker lines up, and the fans in the end-zone are waving their hands back and forth and screaming, you can’t help but feel nervous for the poor little guy. Even better if the opposing coach calls a timeout to try to “ice the kicker.” That just ratchets up the drama. If he loses, you get to boo and make fun of him. It’s great.
Hockey fights: Some people don’t like hockey fights. I love them. Hockey is a violent sport by itself, but a hockey fight will always bring the crowd to the next level. It often happens late in the game, when the teams have been hitting and checking each other on the boards for close to three periods. Oftentimes, you can see that the moment is coming, as the players get a little bit rougher with each other near the net. The buildup is so tense that when the gloves finally drop, the price of a ticket instantly becomes worth it. It's like a boxing match, but more slippery and with less of a chance of running into Don King.
The first beer: I’m currently 26, and have been to an MLB Opening Day every year since 2005. Over the past five Opening Days, first at Safeco Field and last season at Target Field, my tradition is to make sure I have a beer in my hand when the first pitch is thrown. Once that first-strike cheer happens, I take a sip of my tasty, $13 beer and smile. A new season, and a fresh, overpriced brew that tastes vaguely of soap and stale nuts? Oh yeah. That’s the good stuff.
The National Anthem: There is nothing like being in the crowd for a bad version of the National Anthem. When it starts, the crowd shifts uncomfortably, and refuses to make eye contact. But by the time the singer hits the high note toward the end of the song, the ordeal has become a bonding experience for the audience. I'm all for soaring renditions and airplane flyovers, but I will take a poorly done and out of tune Star Spangled Banner any day of the week.
A soccer goal: It’s called “The Beautiful Game” and the most beautiful thing about soccer is that rare moment when something actually happens. It’s always unexpected, and that is what makes the soccer score so thrilling. You can see that it catches the players by surprise too, based on the way they swarm and tackle each other after the goal like lions taking down a wildebeest.
Someday, hopefully soon, the COVID crisis will subside. Sports will return, and there will be stadiums to fill and highlights to watch, with unhealthy food for us to eat as we witness incredibly fit people pull off athletic feats. When that happens, we will be able to enjoy the big exciting moments again, as well as the small ones that make sports, and life, worth it.
