Lantz: The best little moments in sports

Sports are gone right now, and if you are anything like me, you’re starting to lose your mind. Over the past month and a half, I have read too many books and watched far too many old movies that I had to pretend I enjoyed.

It hurts to lose things like March Madness and Opening Day, two of the greatest events on the sports calendar. As a sportswriter, the usual ways in which I mark the passage of time are gone. Without baseball and the NCAA championships, it still doesn’t feel like spring.

Even more than the big events, what I love most about sports are the little moments. They pass by quickly and don’t get talked about much, but they are some of my favorites. I miss them dearly.

My seven favorite moments in sports

The first strike of a baseball game: This is one of the most underrated moments in sports, made even better if it takes place on Opening Day. After the home team runs out onto the field and warm-ups are completed, the pitcher throws the first pitch to the opposing batter. If we get lucky, the umpire calls the pitch a strike, and the crowd lets loose with a joyful roar. Why it happens, I don’t know. I just know that it makes me smile, every time.