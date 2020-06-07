Lantz: Rules, Rules, Rules

As a sportswriter, the past few months have been a challenge.
Imagine getting paid to write about sports when there are ... no sports. I remember the day I found out the NBA was suspending its season. I was scrolling through Twitter on a treadmill at IronHouse Gym, and saw the news.
In the days that followed, the NHL, MLB, MLS, XFL, and NCAA all followed suit. I knew then that it was going to be a rough few months. The most recent sporting event I covered was Bishop Garrigan's loss to Wapsie Valley in the boys basketball state title game, back on March 13.
On May 20, we got the welcome news that Iowa high school baseball and softball would be returning to action on June 15, with practices starting on June 1.
But, it’s going to be a weird summer, and there are going to be a lot of rules in place that you as parents and spectators might not like.
I am fully in favor of every social distancing and cleaning procedure on the books, but there are a few rules that I am accepting only begrudgingly.
No sunflower seeds
As a former baseball player, I can see why this one is devastating to some. Sunflower seeds are a baseball staple (although disgusting). When I was young, I never quite knew how to eat sunflower seeds. My favorite flavor was ranch, and I would stuff a whole handful in my mouth until the flavor ran out, then spit them all onto the ground without removing the seeds at all. It wasn’t until nearly high school that I understood I was eating them wrong. Maybe that is why I got cut from the high school team in four consecutive seasons.
When talking to baseball players earlier this week at Newman Catholic, they ranked the absence of sunflower seeds as the hardest new safety precaution to take. But if it means no gross piles of shells on the ground that vaguely smell of dill pickle, I will get over it. As a baseball tradition, it still stinks to lose.
No concession stands
This one hit me hard. Last year, my first summer in North Iowa, the only thing that got me through the humidity and heat at baseball games was the promise of a walking taco. People back in the Seattle area (where I'm from) don’t believe me when I tell them about the walking taco. I described it as a bag of Doritos with beef, lettuce, and cheese that people eat with a fork, and my parents looked at me like I’d just described the plot of “Howard the Duck.” It is a bizarre invention that I hope all Midwesterners are proud of.
I would bring my own walking taco ingredients to put together and eat in the press box, but my coworker Lisa tells me that only sociopaths do that. So it seems I am doomed to a long summer without my favorite Midwestern staple.
No post-game high-fives
Anyone who watched "The Last Dance" will know how important the post-game high-five is to athletes. Michael Jordan basically ruined Isaiah Thomas' life because Thomas and his teammates refused to shake hands with the Chicago Bulls after a loss.
It's a bit less high stakes on the high school field, but the post-game high-five is one of the most comforting moments in sports. Even at the end of tensest, most emotionally fraught contests, the teams always line up and say "good game" to every player on the other team. Obviously, with social distancing rules in effect, this moment was going to be one of the ones to fall, but I hope they come up with a suitable replacement, like a post-game hat-tip or a curtsy.
Media restrictions at practice
According to guidelines recently sent out by the state, media are not allowed to attend practices. We can set up interviews for before or after, but we can't have access to the teams during. As a reporter, this is irritating because it makes my job a lot harder.
I find a lot of my story ideas by talking to the coach and players, and witnessing their interactions at practice. I hope they ease back on this rule soon, because doing interviews over the phone is not nearly as insightful as an in-person talk.
No fans in the bleachers
This rule is only in effect at certain schools, such as Central Springs. This seems like a good idea for social distancing purposes, but without fans behind home plate the umpires won't be able to hear the hecklers quite as well. This makes me slightly sad.
One of my favorite moments in baseball is when the umpire is calling balls and strikes, and a fan sitting way up in the stands with a terrible view of the action, complains about the strike zone. This year, some fans will have to sit in lawn chairs along the baselines or beyond the outfield, meaning they won't have a good vantage point of the plate. But I'm sure they won't let that stop them from voicing their displeasure.
As the first state to let its high schoolers return to the field, Iowa sports fans are lucky to have games to watch this summer, even if the games look a little different. It also means we have a big responsibility, with the rest of the country watching our every move.
Without the rules, we might have no sports at all, so I highly encourage you to wear masks and follow these new guidelines to the letter, so we can all enjoy this season safely.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!