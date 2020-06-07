Lantz: Rules, Rules, Rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a sportswriter, the past few months have been a challenge.

Imagine getting paid to write about sports when there are ... no sports. I remember the day I found out the NBA was suspending its season. I was scrolling through Twitter on a treadmill at IronHouse Gym, and saw the news.

In the days that followed, the NHL, MLB, MLS, XFL, and NCAA all followed suit. I knew then that it was going to be a rough few months. The most recent sporting event I covered was Bishop Garrigan's loss to Wapsie Valley in the boys basketball state title game, back on March 13.

On May 20, we got the welcome news that Iowa high school baseball and softball would be returning to action on June 15, with practices starting on June 1.

But, it’s going to be a weird summer, and there are going to be a lot of rules in place that you as parents and spectators might not like.

I am fully in favor of every social distancing and cleaning procedure on the books, but there are a few rules that I am accepting only begrudgingly.

No sunflower seeds