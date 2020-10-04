Lantz: Let the quarterbacks cook

Overall, you don’t have to be good at running the ball to pass the ball, and you are much more likely to win if you pass the ball well than if you run the ball well.

Yes, that is the NFL and I'm talking high school.

But if you want exciting, efficient, consistently winning football these days, even on the high school level, the way to do that is to pass the ball from time to time.

I’m not saying abandon the run entirely, but a combination of smash-mouth running football and an Air-Raid style passing game is a lot more fun to watch. The risks might be a bit greater, but the rewards might be, as well.