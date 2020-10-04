Lantz: Let the quarterbacks cook

I have a request of Iowa’s high school football coaches.
Let your quarterbacks cook.
For those who don’t understand what that means, I will back up a bit. As some of you know, I am from Seattle, and being a sports fan, I still follow the Mariners and Seahawks closely.
Over the past several years, Seahawks Twitter has been demanding that head coach Pete Carroll let Russell Wilson pass the ball more, and take over the game with his generational talent, or 'cook.' Seattle has been a primarily run-based team over the past decade, but with a future Hall-of-Famer under center, Seahawks fans have successfully convinced the team to let Russell do his thing.
Over his first three games of the season, Wilson has thrown 14 touchdowns and just one interception. The Seahawks are 3-0.
That brings me back to North Iowa football.
As I have discovered in my nearly two years in Mason City, North Iowa’s football teams lean decidedly old-school. They “ground and pound” and rely on their running backs and offensive line to score points. It might be effective for certain schools, but for the sake of the fans in the stands and the sportswriter in the press box, I beg of you.
Let your quarterbacks cook.
As a fan of football, there are few things more exciting than seeing a quarterback air it out on a long pass, as a wide receiver sprints down the sideline, he and the defender locked in a battle for possession for the ball.
Picture it in your mind. The ball floats through the air in an arc, just out of the cornerback’s reach, right into the outstretched arms of the wide receiver, who runs the ball into the end zone. The crowd goes wild.
It’s a scene that could easily be ours.
There are a few North Iowa teams that do pass the ball a fair amount. Clear Lake’s spread offense has led them to plenty of success over the past half decade. Mason City seems comfortable passing or rushing the ball, with their two-quarterback combination and a number of receiving threats.
But I want more.
There are several area teams that run the ball, and do it well. West Hancock has successfully run the ball for over half a century, and won the Class A state title last year.
Support Local Journalism
St. Ansgar is ranked No. 2 in the state right now, behind an elite stable of running backs, and both of those teams can feel free to ignore all of this advice.
According to multiple sports writers I have talked to, North Iowa is exceptional in its reliance on the running game, but that might be because of our somewhat rural location. Bigger Iowa schools in more populated areas, such as Dowling and other Des Moines schools, are much more likely to pass the ball.
This makes sense, because more kids at the school means more athletes on the team, which opens up possibilities for offensive plays. At small Class 1A or Class A schools, which North Iowa has a lot of, coaches just have to work with what they have.
But for the schools that do have the numbers and the capability to pass the ball, there are a few reasons why you should try.
Ben Baldwin of The Athletic conducted a study that found in a given game, the team that is more efficient at passing the ball wins a lot more than the team that rushes the ball efficiently.
Another argument is that establishing the run sets the team up for more success in play-action passes, but this is not true. Baldwin’s study found that play-action passes are more effective than drop-back passes, and they are valuable “regardless of rushing attempts or rushing success.”
Overall, you don’t have to be good at running the ball to pass the ball, and you are much more likely to win if you pass the ball well than if you run the ball well.
Another Baldwin story found that in the NFL in 2017, the average pass play gained 6.2 yards, while the average rushing play gained 4.1
Yes, that is the NFL and I'm talking high school.
But if you want exciting, efficient, consistently winning football these days, even on the high school level, the way to do that is to pass the ball from time to time.
I’m not saying abandon the run entirely, but a combination of smash-mouth running football and an Air-Raid style passing game is a lot more fun to watch. The risks might be a bit greater, but the rewards might be, as well.
If a team is running the ball and doing well, of course they are rightfully going to ignore anybody telling them to change. But if a team is struggling and trying to find its offensive identity, why not try letting your quarterback air it out? If you want to score quickly and efficiently, passing the ball is the way to do it. There are times to run the ball, of course. Third-and-short or fourth-and-short are fantastic times to run the ball. But on first down, give your quarterback a chance.
The future of football can be found in the sky. More passing leads to more scores, and more scores lead to more wins.
Isn’t that the ultimate goal?
Coaches, it’s time to let those quarterbacks cook.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!