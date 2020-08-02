Lantz: It's time to talk about mascots

"We don’t like the use in that fashion," Thompson said in the Feb. 22, 2018 edition of the Globe Gazette. "The people there should use their imagination rather than the profiling of certain names. I just feel there should be more appropriate names they could use."

The attachment that people feel to their school mascots, especially those that have been around for decades, is understandable. You have pride in your school, and its history is tied to that name.

Change can be hard. But you can still have that school pride, and build a community identity with a mascot that doesn’t present harmful stereotypes and make some students feel unwelcome or dehumanized.

Teams have changed their mascots before. Stanford University changed its mascot from the Indians to the Cardinal in 1981, and have done just fine since then. Seattle University changed from the Chieftains to the Redhawks in 2000. In 1994, Marquette University changed its nickname from the Warriors to the Golden Eagles. Eventually, a new mascot becomes a part of a school’s identity.

If schools don’t want to change their team name, getting rid of the Native imagery would be a good start.