Lantz: It's time to talk about mascots

The time for change often comes before we are ready.
Eventually, we have to take action.
If you are a sports fan, you have most likely heard about the reckoning in the sports world around the use of racial, predominantly Native American mascots. The team formerly known as the Washington Redskins finally decided to retire that name, and will spend the 2020 season as the “Washington Football Team” (catchy, I know).
In Major League baseball, the Cleveland Indians are also considering a name change, a step that manager Terry Francona has expressed support for. The Indians did take the step of retiring their “Chief Wahoo” mascot, which I believe was long overdue.
Locally, there are several athletic programs that have taken steps to distance themselves from racist or insensitive mascots. The Mason City Mohawks did away with their Native American mascot several years ago, though the program’s tribal name is still the target of some debate.
Other programs, such as Forest City and Rockford, continue to use Native American imagery as mascots or logos.
You often hear the argument that such mascots are meant to honor Native American culture, but research from the American Psychological Association has found that Native American students who have been subjected to stereotypical Native American imagery and mascots report fewer achievement-related goals and lower self-esteem.
In 2005, the APA advocated for the retirement of all Native American symbols, and images by sports teams and schools because of the harmful effects the images have on students, and Native American students in particular. The study found that the use of Native American mascots can teach non-Native children that it is ok to participate in “culturally abusive behavior and perpetuate inaccurate misconceptions about American Indian culture.”
Furthermore, the APA found that the use of Native American mascots “Establishes an unwelcome and oftentimes hostile learning environment for American Indian students that affirms negative images/stereotypes that are promoted in mainstream society.”
In a 2018 Globe Gazette article, Chief Vince Thompson of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, commented on the use of the name “Mohawks” as a mascot, after some local citizens called for the name to be changed.
Thompson said that the imagery that is used along with the name, such as feathers, spears or Indians in a headdress, is of most concern, as these images stereotype the culture and beliefs of the tribe.
"We don’t like the use in that fashion," Thompson said in the Feb. 22, 2018 edition of the Globe Gazette. "The people there should use their imagination rather than the profiling of certain names. I just feel there should be more appropriate names they could use."
The attachment that people feel to their school mascots, especially those that have been around for decades, is understandable. You have pride in your school, and its history is tied to that name.
Change can be hard. But you can still have that school pride, and build a community identity with a mascot that doesn’t present harmful stereotypes and make some students feel unwelcome or dehumanized.
Teams have changed their mascots before. Stanford University changed its mascot from the Indians to the Cardinal in 1981, and have done just fine since then. Seattle University changed from the Chieftains to the Redhawks in 2000. In 1994, Marquette University changed its nickname from the Warriors to the Golden Eagles. Eventually, a new mascot becomes a part of a school’s identity.
If schools don’t want to change their team name, getting rid of the Native imagery would be a good start.
To me, if even one student is hurt or feels less than because of something like a school mascot, that should be enough to spark discussion for change.
But hey, I’m not just here to complain. I have a few helpful suggestions for how schools in our area can re-brand. I think these changes would make North Iowa’s mascot landscape not only better, but a lot more fun.
Forest City: This particular school has several cool options, one of which is the “Spiders”. The Spiders is also reportedly a name under consideration for MLB’s Indians, and hearkens back to a professional baseball team that existed back in the late 1800s (don’t look up their record from 1899. Trust me. Don’t do it.)
The Spiders could be a terrifying mascot for opposing teams to have to look at, and the Forest City Spiders also sounds super cool.
Also, the team could honor its most famous industry and be called the “Winnebagos,” or the “Winnies” for short. Imagine the “Forest City Winnies.” It rhymes, and it’s adorable. What’s not to love? Intimidating mascots are overrated anyway.
Rockford: This school can stay the “Warriors,” but should switch their mascot from a Native American man in a headdress to a character from the fantastic 1979 movie “The Warriors.”
The student section could wear jars on their fingers during football games and chant “Warriors, come out to play,” like in the movie's most iconic scene. Now THAT would strike fear into opponents’ hearts.
Algona, Lake Mills, Hampton-Dumont-CAL: This particular suggestion is more out of annoyance as the local sportswriter. There are too many teams called the “Bulldogs.” I suggest a tournament of some kind between these three local schools, where the winner gets to stay the Bulldogs, the second place winner gets to choose their new mascot, and the third place team becomes the “Yorkies.” Maybe a 3-point contest or a chess tournament could decide this.
I don’t anticipate an overwhelmingly supportive reception to these ideas, but the national tide has clearly started to shift away from using ethnic identities as mascots. It is time for all of us to realize and confront our own biases and ideas about what is “honoring” a culture, and what is actually just cultural appropriation.
Someday, those images and mascots will change. Why not start talking about it now?
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
