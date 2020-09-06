Lantz: If you want a football season, wear a mask

While coaches can ensure health safety while their players are at practice, they can only hope that players will be careful when out in the community.

This whole year has been a wild ride, with COVID-19 changing all of our lives drastically. When sports first shut down in mid-March, for the most part, it seemed like the majority of people were on board with doing all they could to stem the spread of the virus.

When spring sports were eventually canceled, there was widespread sadness, but most seemed to agree that it was what was best for the health of all.

Expressions of solidarity were made for the seniors who never got to finish their senior year. Special proms were held so that the seniors did not have to miss out on everything.

Now, with school back in session and fall sports going again, it seems that those worries have gone out the window. “Encouraging” or "recommending" that people wear face masks and social distance clearly isn’t going to be enough.

We’re in danger of having this year’s senior class miss out on even more of the rites of passage than the Class of 2020 did.