Lantz: I tried to be an athlete, and now my body hurts

Apparently, my spine is too vertical when I swing, and I try to hit the ball with my hands disconnected from my body. Having your hands and body operating separately sounds like an okay thing to have your body do in everyday life, but in baseball, that is bad.

You want the whole body operating together as one unit, not a series of disconnected parts all attacking the ball independently of each other.

“We want your upper body working more like a Ferris wheel than a merry-go round,” Rood said, which might be the most apt description of my upper body coordination that anyone has ever given me.

After the workouts, Mellman very kindly told me that he was impressed with my performance. I put a few good swings on the ball, and managed to make contact against an upper-90s fastball. I was pleased with myself.

Mellman paused for a few seconds when I asked him: "What were you expecting out of me when they told you I would be here?"

He smiled and said: “I was keeping an open mind.”

Good answer.