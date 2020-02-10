Lake Mills wrestling dominates sectionals, West Hancock second

170

After a tough start for West Hancock, the big guys came through for the Eagles. Sophomore Mathew Francis was the first wrestler of the day to win a sectional title for the Eagles, with a win by fall over Lake Mills’ senior Ashten Love. Love’s season will continue though, as his victory over Central Springs’ Max Howes in the semifinals punched his ticket to districts.

182

Junior Cole Kelly made it two straight West Hancock champions, winning the first-place match over Lake Mills senior Drake Harnish by an 8-2 decision. Harnish made it 10 district qualifiers for Lake Mills, with a win by fall over St. Ansgar senior Connor Springer in the second-place wrestleback match.

195

West Hancock senior Tate Hagen extended his perfect season to 35-0 and clinched a spot at districts with a victory by fall over Lake Mills junior Brayden Lindeman. Lindemann still qualified for districts, as he beat third-place winner Henry Deteman of Newman Catholic in the semifinals.

220