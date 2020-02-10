Lake Mills wrestling dominates sectionals, West Hancock second

The Lake Mills wrestling team finished off a very productive Saturday with a team title in the Class 1A, Sectional 1 tournament, with 11 Bulldogs’ wrestlers punching their ticket to next week’s districts.
Lake Mills won the team score with 238.5 points, 40 points ahead of runner-up West Hancock, which finished at 198.
106
Lake Mills freshman Kinser Hanson was the first wrestler of the day to claim a sectional title, with a win in the 106 pound championship over Northwood-Kensett freshman Treycen Rollene. Hanson won the match by fall at 1:06. Rollene still qualified for districts, due to his victory over third-place winner Mehki Tucker in the semifinals.
113
Central Springs sophomore Clayton McDonough improved his season record to an impressive 43-0 on Saturday, winning the 113-pound Sectional 1 title with a fast pin over St. Ansgar’s Nathan Brumm, a match that took only 39 seconds.
While he didn’t claim the title, Brumm’s consolation prize was a spot at next week’s district tournament, which he earned by beating West Hancock sophomore Derek Oberhelman in the semis.
120
It was a fun day to be a McDonough at sectionals, as Central Springs sophomore Bryce McDonough also punched his ticket to districts, beating Lake Mills junior Jack Ramaker in the first-place match to claim the 120-pound sectional title. McDonough earned the victory by technical fall, beating Ramaker by a dominant 16-0 score.
Ramaker secured his own spot at districts in the second place wrestle back match, beating St. Ansgar freshman Tate Meyer by fall at 41 seconds.
126
Brock Mathers made it three straight sectionals titles for Central Springs, claiming the 126 pound championship with a 12-1 major decision over Lake Mills senior Jimmy Gallardo. Gallardo then wrestled St. Ansgar’s Matthew Hall for second place, and came out victorious, earning a spot at districts with a win by fall at 1:01.
132
Northwood-Kensett senior Caden Schrage continued his spectacular season with a sectional title, beating Lake Mills freshman Alex Beaty by a 9-2 decision. The win improved Schrage’s season record to 46-3.
Despite the loss, Beaty still qualified for districts, by virtue of his win over third-palce finisher Matt Larson in the semifinals.
138
Lake Mills junior Dalton Thorson won the 138-pound sectional championship with a 3-2 decision over Northwood-Kensett’s Drake Tiedemann. Tiedemann had beaten the third-place finisher earlier in the day, so he also qualified for districts.
145
Lawson Losee became the first Riceville wrestler of the day to qualify for districts, with a 9-1 major decision over Brett Peterson of Lake Mills. In the second-place wrestleback match, Peterson earned a 12-5 decision victory over Northwood-Kensett’s Josiah Kliment, securing his own spot at next week’s tournament.
152
Lake Mills junior Casey Hanson improved to 39-6 and won the 152 pound sectional title with a 7-1 decision over Central Springs junior Kaden Jacobsen, the seventh Bulldogs’ wrestler of the day to qualify for districts. Things got worse for Jacobsen, as he lost a close 3-2 decision to West Hancock junior Bryer Subject, as Subject leapfrogged into second place.
160
Elijah Wagner made it seven straight matches in which a Bulldogs’ wrestler qualified for districts, beating Riceville junior Drew Fox by a 7-0 decision on Saturday. Luckily for Fox, he still gets to wrestle at the district tournament, thanks to his win over West Hancock junior Justin Ausborn in the semifinals.
170
After a tough start for West Hancock, the big guys came through for the Eagles. Sophomore Mathew Francis was the first wrestler of the day to win a sectional title for the Eagles, with a win by fall over Lake Mills’ senior Ashten Love. Love’s season will continue though, as his victory over Central Springs’ Max Howes in the semifinals punched his ticket to districts.
182
Junior Cole Kelly made it two straight West Hancock champions, winning the first-place match over Lake Mills senior Drake Harnish by an 8-2 decision. Harnish made it 10 district qualifiers for Lake Mills, with a win by fall over St. Ansgar senior Connor Springer in the second-place wrestleback match.
195
West Hancock senior Tate Hagen extended his perfect season to 35-0 and clinched a spot at districts with a victory by fall over Lake Mills junior Brayden Lindeman. Lindemann still qualified for districts, as he beat third-place winner Henry Deteman of Newman Catholic in the semifinals.
220
After watching younger brother Treycen qualify for districts with a second place finish at 106, older brother Gideon did him one better, winning the 220-pound sectional title for Northwood-Kensett with a victory by fall over West Hancock’s Tanner Hagen. Hagen then wrestled Riceville sophomore Mitchel Marr for second place, and came out with a 9-5 win, securing Hagen’s district spot.
285
In the heavyweight match, senior Chandler Redenius became the fourth Eagles’ wrestler to win a sectionals title, earning a 1-0 win over Riceville senior Chris Eastman. Eastman's consolation was a spot in the district tournament, which he earned after beating third-place winner Dalton Dewitt in the semifinals.
Lake Mills finished with a meet high of 11 district qualifiers, while West Hancock was second with six Eagles punching their tickets to the next round. Northwood-Kensett qualified four wrestlers, with Central Springs and Riceville both sending three, and St. Ansgar one. The Class 1A, District 1 meet will take place on Saturday at Denver High School.