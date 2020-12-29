Lake Mills, West Fork boys teams still ranked in AP top 10

VIDEO: A brief look at the art display recently installed at Cupola Inn Bed & Breakfast near Nora Springs.

Though their seasons have been very different so far, the Lake Mills and West Fork boys basketball teams are both looking good going into 2021, with both squads fixtures in the Associated Press Iowa boys basketball rankings.

No. 3 Lake Mills has absolutely dominated the competition through the season's first three weeks, as the Bulldogs entered winter break with an 8-0 record and an average margin of victory of 30 points. Senior Dashawn Linnen has been a force, with 159 points and a team-high 16 3-pointers.

While the Bulldogs might be the devil that North Iowa teams know, No. 7 West Fork might be the one they don't know yet. The Warhawks have only gotten the chance to play three games this season, but they have made the most of their 96 total minutes on the floor, with three wins and an average margin of victory of 43 points.

While those two are the only area teams to make it into this week's rankings, there is plenty to watch as the calendar turns to 2021.

AP Iowa boys basketball rankings

Class 1A

1. North Linn, 8-0

2. Martensdale-St. Mary's, 5-0