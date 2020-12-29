 Skip to main content
Lake Mills, West Fork boys teams still ranked in AP top 10
AP BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Lake Mills, West Fork boys teams still ranked in AP top 10

  Lisa Grouette

VIDEO: A brief look at the art display recently installed at Cupola Inn Bed & Breakfast near Nora Springs.

Though their seasons have been very different so far, the Lake Mills and West Fork boys basketball teams are both looking good going into 2021, with both squads fixtures in the Associated Press Iowa boys basketball rankings. 

B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 1

Lake Mills junior Wyatt Helming goes for a lay up against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura  at Lake Mills on Dec. 18. 

No. 3 Lake Mills has absolutely dominated the competition through the season's first three weeks, as the Bulldogs entered winter break with an 8-0 record and an average margin of victory of 30 points. Senior Dashawn Linnen has been a force, with 159 points and a team-high 16 3-pointers. 

While the Bulldogs might be the devil that North Iowa teams know, No. 7 West Fork might be the one they don't know yet. The Warhawks have only gotten the chance to play three games this season, but they have made the most of their 96 total minutes on the floor, with three wins and an average margin of victory of 43 points. 

While those two are the only area teams to make it into this week's rankings, there is plenty to watch as the calendar turns to 2021. 

AP Iowa boys basketball rankings

Class 1A

1. North Linn, 8-0

2. Martensdale-St. Mary's, 5-0

3. Lake Mills, 8-0: The Bulldogs have been a fearsome opponent this season. Linnen ranks 15th in Class 1A with 159 points, and the Bulldogs rank fifth in total assists and field goals made. Fresh off a state tournament appearance, and with the team adjusting well to the loss of 2019 star Chett Helming, the Bulldogs appear primed for a repeat trip to Wells Fargo Arena. 

B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 2

Lake Mills senior Dashawn Linnen takes a jumper from the lane against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura  at Lake Mills on Dec. 18. 

4. Springville, 9-0

5. Easton Valley, 8-0

6. Wapsie Valley, 5-1

7. West Fork, 3-0: The Warhawks managed to play only three games prior to winter break, before exposure to COVID from an opposing player paused the team's season until the New Year. After the team's most recent win, a 30-point thrashing of Newman Catholic on Dec. 11, the Warhawks look like  they will be a difficult team to beat in the Top of Iowa East. West Fork got as far as the state semifinals last season and with both of their top scorers back on the floor, in Kayden Ames and Jakob Washington, the team looks like a solid bet to make another deep playoff run. 

Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork - Ames

West Fork's Kayden Ames (#10) passes the ball at a game against Newman Catholic in Mason City on Dec. 11. 

8. Gehlen Catholic, 8-1

9. Keota, 8-0

10. St. Mary's, Remsen, 5-1

Class 2A

1. Boyden-Hull, 7-0

2. AHSTW, 9-0

3. Denver, 7-0

4. Beckman Catholic, 7-0

5. Treynor, 6-1

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
6. Western Christian, 5-2

7. Aplington-Parkersburg, 7-1

8. Dike-new Hartford, 5-1

9. Spirit Lake, 7-0

10. West Branch, 7-0

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes, 6-0

2. Pella, 6-0

3. Carroll, 7-0

4. Assumption, 4-1

5. Ballard, 6-1

6. Waverly-Shell Rock, 6-0

7. Monticello, 6-0

8. Glenwood, 5-1

9. Epworth, 5-1

10. Solon, 6-1

Class 4A

1. Waukee, 1-0

2. Cedar Falls, 5-0

3. Ankeny Centennial, 4-0

4. Council Bluffs Lincoln, 6-1

5. Davenport North, 1-0

6. Ames, 4-1

7. Johnston, 0-0

8. SE Polk, 3-0

9. Sioux City East, 6-1

10. North Scott, 4-1

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

