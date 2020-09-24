Lake Mills volleyball sweeps GHV as starting lineup makes return

“I’m definitely hungry for it,” Greenfield said. “This is my senior season, and I want to leave everything out on the court. I want to be at the top, and I want all the seniors to leave a mark on this program.”

But on Thursday night, the focus was just on getting the band back together. After three weeks without the starting lineup, head coach Jim Boehmer was thrilled to finally get to employ his full arsenal.

The team is made up of a wide range of experience, with three seniors, five juniors, and three sophomore players seeing the floor on Thursday. While the two-week break was obviously not ideal, it gave Boehmer a chance to play plenty of young players who might not have seen the floor in a regular year.

"I really like our depth, and I like how we've grown our depth," Boehmer said. "Sometimes, it was because we had to, because of COVID. We've been missing kids for three weeks now. We've had to build depth. I'm very proud of that, probably even more so than being 12-3, and no losses to anybody less than a 3A team."

"That is great and all, but it's just great to see the depth develop in that situation."

Lake Mills will play Norwalk and Carlisle on Saturday in the Nevada Tournament.

