Lake Mills volleyball advances to regional final

The Lake Mills volleyball team was unable to get over the hump for each of the past three seasons. That hump was the regional semifinals. The Bulldogs made it to the regional semifinals in each of the previous three years, but lost in all three matches.

On Monday night, Lake Mills was finally able to get over that hump with a three set win over the Class 2A, No. 15 Falcons at Aplington-Parkersburg in Region 5 action.

"Tonight was a total team effort," head coach Jim Boehmer said. "We got to the gym early and just talked for a bit about everyone on the roster finding a way to score points for us. I was really pleased with that effort tonight."

The Bulldogs came out hot and jumped out to an early 7-1 lead. Although the Falcons came back to make the score look close at the end, Lake Mills won the first set, 25-20.

In the second set, Aplington-Parkersburg showed why it was a ranked team. The Falcons jumped ahead with a sizable lead halfway through the set.

"At 15-22 I called a second timeout and told the girls not to worry about winning or losing the set," Boehmer said. "Just play to get the momentum back. Fight for points and cut into the lead so we have momentum for set three."