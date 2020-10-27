Lake Mills volleyball advances to regional final

The Lake Mills volleyball team was unable to get over the hump for each of the past three seasons. That hump was the regional semifinals. The Bulldogs made it to the regional semifinals in each of the previous three years, but lost in all three matches.
On Monday night, Lake Mills was finally able to get over that hump with a three set win over the Class 2A, No. 15 Falcons at Aplington-Parkersburg in Region 5 action.
"Tonight was a total team effort," head coach Jim Boehmer said. "We got to the gym early and just talked for a bit about everyone on the roster finding a way to score points for us. I was really pleased with that effort tonight."
The Bulldogs came out hot and jumped out to an early 7-1 lead. Although the Falcons came back to make the score look close at the end, Lake Mills won the first set, 25-20.
In the second set, Aplington-Parkersburg showed why it was a ranked team. The Falcons jumped ahead with a sizable lead halfway through the set.
"At 15-22 I called a second timeout and told the girls not to worry about winning or losing the set," Boehmer said. "Just play to get the momentum back. Fight for points and cut into the lead so we have momentum for set three."
In the effort to fight for points, the Bulldogs were able to get back into the game. Lake Mills never had the lead until the score was 26-25. The Bulldogs were able to put it away with a 29-27 win in set two.
The comeback win in the second set was a back-breaker for the Falcons. The Bulldogs rode momentum and dominated, 25-7, in set three.
"Set three was one of our best sets all year," Boehmer said. "We started fast and never let up. We went on lots of long runs and dominated from start to finish."
Junior Kit Byars was the top hitter for the Bulldogs, with 11 kills. Senior Kylie Greenfield had 10 kills and sophomore Ellie Hanna had seven. Junior Leah Moen had 25 assists for the squad.
"Tonight we turned a corner as a program," Boehmer said. "This year's senior class has helped us take the next step. We know we have Dike next and that is an amazing mountain to climb but we don’t care. We just want to be who we want to be."
The Bulldogs play No. 3 Dike-New Hartford at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at Charles City. Lake Mills is searching for its first state tournament appearance since 2012.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
