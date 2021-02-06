Lake Mills qualifies eight wrestlers for districts, wins home sectional meet

Six area teams competed at the Class 1A section 7 meet at Lake Mills, but it was the Class 1A No. 10 Lake Mills wrestling team that had the most dominant day.

The Bulldogs crowned three champions, earned eight total qualifiers and scored 221 points to fend off South Winneshiek and earn another sectional meet championship.

“It’s good for them and it’s a nice individual thing,” Lake Mills head coach Alex Brandenburg said. “It’s nice having as many as you can go to the district meet, because they’re probably still motivated at regionals to keep working hard in practice. We’ll just keep plugging away and doing what we usually do.”

Lake Mills senior Dalton Thorson earned a big win for the Bulldogs at 138 pounds. He pinned Central Springs eighth-ranked junior Bryce McDonough in the first period to start the championship wins for the Lake Mills squad.

Lake Mills sophomore Alex Beaty earned a 5-0 win over Central Springs sophomore Preston Prazak at 145 pounds. No. 3 senior Casey Hanson followed it up at 160 pounds with a 4-0 win over Northwood-Kensett junior Drake Tiedemann.