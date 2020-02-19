Lake Mills, Osage both finish fifth at state duals

A pair of North Iowa area teams made the trek down to Wells Fargo Arena for the state dual tournament, and the two wound up with very similar results. In the Class 1A competition, the No. 4-seeded Lake Mills squad placed fifth overall, while over in Class 2A, the No. 4-seeded Osage team finished fifth as well.

In the Class 1A match 1 quarterfinal, the Bulldogs fell to 23-2 Logan-Magnolia, by a 40-33 score. In the consolation semis, Lake Mills bounced back with a 42-29 win over Woodbury Central. Lake Mills ended the day with a 54-21 win over Denver, as the Bulldogs clinched fifth place. Lisbon wound up clinching state dual title for Class 1A.

In Class 2A, Osage took on No. 5 seeded Davenport Assumption, and lost, 40-26 in the match 1 quarterfinal. The Green Devils dominated eighth-seeded Humboldt in the consolation semifinals, 52-18, and then clinched fifth-place with a 42-33 victory over No. 7 Winterset. The 2A state duals champion was No. 1 West Delaware, Manchester. In Class 3A, Southeast Polk took the crown.

The state wrestling tournament begins Thursday at 9 a.m., at Wells Fargo Arena.

