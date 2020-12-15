Lake Mills holds on to No. 3 spot in AP boys basketball poll

After two weeks of play, only two area teams remain in the Associated Press Iowa High School boys basketball poll.

Last week, four North Iowa teams made appearances, with Mason City ranked No. 10 in class 4A, and Osage receiving votes in Class 2A. With Mason City now on a three-game losing streak, the Mohawks have fallen from the top 10, and Osage, despite its 3-0 record, did not receive any votes this week.

That leaves Lake Mills and West Fork as the only remaining area teams in the rankings.

Area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

1. North Linn, 5-0

2. Wapsie Valley, 4-0

3. Lake Mills, 5-0

Senior Dashawn Linnen is currently averaging 21.4 points per game for the Bulldogs, and currently ranks 10th in Class 1A with 107 total points. So far this season, the Bulldogs have dominated the competition, with their closest game an 11-point road victory at Belmond-Klemme. A big game looms on Friday between Lake Mills and undefeated Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, a crucial early-season test for both teams.

(tie) Martensdale-St. Mary's, 4-0

5. Springville, 5-0