Lake Mills holds on to No. 3 spot in AP boys basketball poll

After two weeks of play, only two area teams remain in the Associated Press Iowa High School boys basketball poll.
Last week, four North Iowa teams made appearances, with Mason City ranked No. 10 in class 4A, and Osage receiving votes in Class 2A. With Mason City now on a three-game losing streak, the Mohawks have fallen from the top 10, and Osage, despite its 3-0 record, did not receive any votes this week.
That leaves Lake Mills and West Fork as the only remaining area teams in the rankings.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. North Linn, 5-0
2. Wapsie Valley, 4-0
3. Lake Mills, 5-0
Senior Dashawn Linnen is currently averaging 21.4 points per game for the Bulldogs, and currently ranks 10th in Class 1A with 107 total points. So far this season, the Bulldogs have dominated the competition, with their closest game an 11-point road victory at Belmond-Klemme. A big game looms on Friday between Lake Mills and undefeated Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, a crucial early-season test for both teams.
(tie) Martensdale-St. Mary's, 4-0
5. Springville, 5-0
6. West Fork, 3-0
The Warhawks played well in their first real test of the season on Friday night, with a 30-point win over conference rival Newman Catholic. The game highlighted the depth of West Fork's attack, as four players scored in double figures, led by senior Kayden Ames, with 17 points. West Fork should be alright this week, with games against Central Springs and St. Ansgar, but will face next Tuesday for the Top of Iowa East lead.
7. St. Mary's, Remsen, 3-0
8. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, 5-0
9. North Mahaska, 4-1
10. Easton Valley, 4-0
(tie) Montezuma, 4-1
Class 2A
1. Boyden-Hull, 4-0
2. Treynor, 4-0
3. Camanche, 4-0
4. Western Christian, 4-1
5. Aplington-Parkersburg, 5-0
6. Denver, 4-0
(tie) AHSTW, 5-0
8. Beckman Catholic, 4-0
9. Van Meter, 3-0
10. Dike-New Hartford, 3-1
(tie)OABCIG, 4-0
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes, 5-0
2. Carroll, 4-0
3. Ballard, 3-0
4. Pella, 4-0
5. Waverly-Shell Rock, 4-0
6. Assumption, 1-1
7. Monticello, 3-0
8. Spencer, 5-1
9. Glenwood, 3-0
10. Western Dubuque, 3-0
Class 4A
1. Waukee, 0-0
2. Cedar Falls, 1-0
3. Lincoln, Council Bluffs, 4-1
4. Johnston, 0-0
5. Ames, 1-0
6. Davenport North, 0-0
7. North Scott, 2-0
8. Ankeny Centennial, 1-0
9. Ankeny, 1-0
10. Hempstead, 1-1
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!