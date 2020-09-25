Lake Mills' Greenfield hopes to help break program's state tournament drought

In 2020, nothing can be taken for granted.
For the Lake Mills volleyball team, that attitude has carried the team throughout a wild first month of the season. On Thursday night, the Bulldogs swept Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, capping off the team’s first week back from a two-week COVID-19 induced layoff.
It was the first time that the team had had its full lineup on the floor together since Sept. 3. Over the past three weeks, the Bulldogs have dealt with a variety of absences, shrinking the program's depth and leaving head coach Jim Boehmer short-handed and having to rely on his sophomores and freshman to fill some key spots.
“It is what it is,” Boehmer said. “You put yourself in position to compete, and the girls did that. They’re enjoying every minute, and every opportunity. I think that is only going to help us. We’ve learned some good life lessons, and I hope we continue to learn good life lessons and put them into practice. It's been a learning experience, but it is going to benefit these kids in the long run.”
While nothing is certain this year, the one thing that has remained constant for the Bulldogs is senior outside hitter Kylie Greenfield. Against the Cardinals, Greenfield finished with 12 kills on the night, along with a block, three digs, and two aces.
Greenfield has led the team in scoring in each season since joining the team her sophomore year. While she might have been a younger player, Boehmer said that she showed plenty of leadership through her outstanding play, so much so that she was named a team captain as a junior.
“She is very motivated,” Boehmer said. “Driven is how I would describe her. She loves to compete, and is very team oriented. Just a homecoming queen, student council president. She is a natural leader, and kids are just kind of drawn to her energy. I think that is a positive thing. Skill level wise, she is solid. Her voice on the court is so important to us.”
Greenfield has accomplished a lot on the court over the past two years, but a trip to state is just about the final thing she wants to check off her list.
The Bulldogs have been a highly successful program over the past two decades, winning 17 of the past 17 Top of Iowa Conference titles. But the team has not made a trip to the state tournament since 2012.
“I’m definitely hungry for it,” Greenfield said. “This is my senior season, obviously I want to leave everything out there on the court. I want to be at the top. I want all the seniors to leave a mark on the program. Our biggest mark would be to go to state, to leave that legacy. We haven’t been to state in a few years, and if we were to accomplish that, that would be a huge goal.”
So far this season, the Bulldogs seem to be in a good spot. The team is currently 12-3, and hold an undefeated 6-0 record in conference play. Lake Mills and Forest City are the only two undefeated teams left in the Top of Iowa West.
Now, with the whole lineup back on the floor, Greenfield feels pretty confident about her team’s chances to finally punch its ticket to the big show.
“I’m feeling good,” Greenfield said. “We are staying motivated to keep our conference champs title, and our tradition with that, and really focusing on pushing ourselves to get into the postseason. We want to get farther than we have in the past couple years.”
Even more than that trip to the state tournament, Greenfield wants to leave her mark on the program, and in this unpredictable senior year, she is making sure she treasures every day.
“Every other senior season, you know you are going to have a season, no matter what,” Greenfield said. “This year, leave it on the court really hits home. You don’t know when the last time you are going to play on the court is. Your season could be cut short, just with COVID. So, I think it really drives our mindset and our passion even more. Just to know that nothing is granted.”
The Bulldogs will face off against Norwalk at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Nevada Tournament.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
