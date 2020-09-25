Lake Mills' Greenfield hopes to help break program's state tournament drought

Greenfield has led the team in scoring in each season since joining the team her sophomore year. While she might have been a younger player, Boehmer said that she showed plenty of leadership through her outstanding play, so much so that she was named a team captain as a junior.

“She is very motivated,” Boehmer said. “Driven is how I would describe her. She loves to compete, and is very team oriented. Just a homecoming queen, student council president. She is a natural leader, and kids are just kind of drawn to her energy. I think that is a positive thing. Skill level wise, she is solid. Her voice on the court is so important to us.”

Greenfield has accomplished a lot on the court over the past two years, but a trip to state is just about the final thing she wants to check off her list.

The Bulldogs have been a highly successful program over the past two decades, winning 17 of the past 17 Top of Iowa Conference titles. But the team has not made a trip to the state tournament since 2012.