Lake Mills falls four spots in latest Class 1A rankings

With a two-point loss to Forest City last Friday, Lake Mills' 15-game winning streak came to an end. The Bulldogs bounced back with a 66-point win over North Union, but still finished one game back of Bishop Garrigan in the conference standings. Just three points separated the Bulldogs from a share of the conference title. With a duo like Chett Helming and Dashawn Linnen leading the offense, this team can easily bounce back. Coming that close has to be bulletin-board material in the postseason tournaments. When I went out to a practice last week, coach Kyle Menke said he is proud of his team's depth. That is a good sign for the playoffs. Relying on just one superstar player can be risky. Helming, Linnen, Colby Groe and Mason Fritz should give the Bulldogs all the scoring and leadership they need.