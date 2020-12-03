Lake Mills' Caleb Bacon commits to Iowa State

Life just keeps getting better for Caleb Bacon.

On Wednesday, the Lake Mills senior defensive football standout announced on Twitter that he will be taking his talents to Ames, as Bacon accepted a Preferred Walk-On offer from Iowa State.

"Excited to announce my commitment to Iowa State University!!! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way!" Bacon tweeted.

Bacon is fresh off of a sizzling senior year, where he was one of the state's best defensive players. He finished first in Class A with 103 tackles, which ranked third in the state regardless of class. Bacon's 90 solo tackles led the state.

For his exploits as a member of the Bulldogs' "Three-Headed Monster" linebacking corps along with Elijah Wagner and Casey Hanson, Bacon was named the Class A All-State Captain by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

Bacon was a two-time First Team All-State linebacker, and was the Globe Gazette's Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

The Bulldogs finished the year with a 5-4 record, and lost to South Winneshiek in the second round of the state playoffs.

Bacon will join an Iowa State program currently ranked No. 9 in the country. He is the second area player to recently commit to the Cyclones, after Clear Lake senior Andrew Formanek also accepted a Preferred Walk-On offer from the program on Nov. 18.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.