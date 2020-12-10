Lake Mills boys ranked No. 3 in Class 1A

Earlier this week, the Associated Press released its first prep basketball poll of the season, and several area teams made the cut.
Mason City made an appearance, getting ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, prior to the team’s 56-43 loss to Clear Lake this past Monday.
The highest ranking team in the Globe Gazette's coverage area is Lake Mills, which came in at No. 3 in Class 1A, and whose head coach just earned a milestone victory.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 4A
1. Waukee, 0-0
2. Cedar Falls, 0-0
3. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, 3-0
4. Johnston, 0-0
5. Davenport North, 0-0
6. Ames, 0-0
7. Pleasant Valley, 1-1
8. Dubuque, Hempstead, 1-0
9. Ankeny Centennial, 0-0
10. Mason City, 1-1
The Mohawks made it into the top 10 after their season-opening four point victory over New Hampton, but the team might not be long for the rankings after struggling against Clear Lake on Monday. Mason City does have some big-time playmakers in Corey Miner and Brandon Shipman and could be in for an exciting and fun season. A top 10 ranking is undoubtedly a boost for this up and coming team.
Class 2A
1. Boyden-Hull, 3-0
2. Western Christian, 3-0
3. Camanche, 3-0
4. Treynor, 4-0
5. Aplington-Parkersburg, 3-0
6. Dike-New Hartford, 2-1
7. AHSTW, 3-0
8. Denver, 2-0
9. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville, 3-0
10 Clarinda, 3-0
(tie) South Hamilton, Jewell, 3-0
(tie)Panorama, 4-0
Others receiving votes:
Osage, 3-0 (4)
The Green Devils are currently 3-0 after taking down St. Ansgar on Tuesday by 15 points. Fresh off of an appearance in the substate semifinal, and with a trio of top scorers in Tyler Oberfoell, Eric Bobinet, and Nathan Havel, the Green Devils might make a top 10 appearance soon.
Class 1A
1. North Linn, 3-0
2. Martensdale-St. Mary’s, 4-0
3. Lake Mills, 4-0
With four straight wins to open the season and a recent 29-point victory over Bishop Garrigan, the Bulldogs are flying high. In the past two weeks, the team reached two milestones, as senior Dashawn Linnen reached his 1,000th career point and head coach Kyle Menke reached his 300th career win.
4. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank, 2-0
5. Springville, 3-0
6. St. Mary’s, Remsen, 2-0
(tie) West Fork, 2-0
The Warhawks have dominated in their two games so far this year, with a 73-48 win over Rockford and 90-16 victory against Northwood-Kensett. With Kayden Ames and Jakob Washington both returning from last year’s state tournament team, West Fork looks to be a dangerous opponent for anybody on the schedule. The matchup this Friday against Newman Catholic should be a fun game.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!