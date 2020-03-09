You are the owner of this article.
Lake Mills boys bow out of state tournament in quarterfinal loss
There's an old basketball adage that says you win by the 3-pointer, you lose by the 3-pointer.

That was the case for the Lake Mills boys basketball team Monday in the Iowa state boys basketball tournament, where the No. 1 seeded Bulldogs lost 49-45 to #8 Wapsie Valley, Fairbanks in the Class 1A state quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Coming in as one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the state, Lake Mills launched 25 shots from beyond the arc Monday, but only four fell for the Bulldogs in the upset loss.

From the outset, Wapsie Valley didn't appear to be afraid of the top-seeded Class 1A team, even after falling behind 6-0 in the first two minutes of the game.

That's when Warriors senior post Kiks Rosengarten took charge, scoring four of his game-high 16 points to give Wapsie Valley some life.

Junior Caleb Bacon set the tone early for Lake Mills, taking the ball inside against Rosengarten and the Wapsie Valley zone. He scored eight points in the first quarter as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-11 lead.

While Bacon was able to find the chink in the Warriors' zone, the Bulldogs couldn't find their range from beyond the arc, going 0-of-9 from 3-point range in the first half as both teams went into the locker room tied 23-23.

Rosengarten came out in the second half and gave Wapsie Valley only its second lead of the game, 26-24, scoring inside on the Warriors' first possession.

The senior, who has committed to play at Upper Iowa University, scored eight of Wapsie Valley's 15 third-quarter points as the Warriors took a 39-36 lead into the final quarter.

After Rosengarten gave Wapsie Valley a 41-36 lead less than a minute into the fourth, Lake Mills found a little life, taking a 42-41 lead on Bennett Berger's first 3-pointer of the day and only the Bulldogs' third with 4:59 left in the game.

An inside basket by Rosengarten and a 3-pointer by Gunner Meyer gave the Warriors a 46-42 lead with just over four minutes remaining. Wapsie Valley wouldn't give up the lead the rest of the way.

Berger hit his second 3-pointer of the game at 3:15 to cut the deficit to 46-45, but the Warriors were able to run time off the clock until the Bulldogs were forced to foul.

With 30 seconds remaining, Rosengarten missed the front end of a one-and-one, but the second-leading rebounder in the state grabbed his own rebound and put it back to give Wapsie Valley its 49-45 margin of victory.

Chett Helming led the Bulldogs with 14 points, while Dashawn Linnen had 11 and Caleb bacon 10, respectively.

Wapsie Valley (19-7) will take on No. 4 seed Montezuma (24-2), a 75-50 winner over No. 5 seeded Martensdale-St. Marys, at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena. 

