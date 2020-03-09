Lake Mills boys bow out of state tournament in quarterfinal loss

Lake Mills junior Caleb Bacon passes the ball as Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's junior Kobe Risse tries to defend during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Lake Mills junior Dashawn Linnen drives the ball to the basket for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Wapsie Valley, Fairbank at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Lake Mills sophomore Bennett Berger drives the ball up the court during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Wapsie Valley, Fairbank at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Lake Mills junior Caleb Bacon drives in for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Wapsie Valley, Fairbank at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Lake Mills sophomore Bennett Berger takes a shot from the outside during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Wapsie Valley, Fairbank at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's junior Kobe Risse drives the ball up the court during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Lake Mills at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's junior Kobe Risse drives the ball inside during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Lake Mills at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's senior Kiks Rosengarten gets a shot off over Lake Mills junior Caleb Bacon during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's sophomore Parker Landsgard puts the ball up for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Lake Mills at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's junior Kobe Risse looks to pass the ball during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Lake Mills at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's senior Kiks Rosengarten puts a shot up over Lake Mills junior Caleb Bacon during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's junior Kobe Risse looks to pass the ball past Lake Mills sophomore Bennett Berger during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's Head Coach Marty McKowen talks to his team during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Lake Mills at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Lake Mills senior Mason Fritz passes the ball during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Wapsie Valley, Fairbank at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Lake Mills Head Coach Kyle Menke watches game action during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Wapsie Valley, Fairbank at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Lake Mills Head Coach Kyle Menke talks to his team during the first half of Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Wapsie Valley, Fairbank at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's junior Blayde Bellis looks to pass the ball inside during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Lake Mills at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's junior Blayde Bellis puts the ball up under the net during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Lake Mills at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's junior Kobe Risse looks to get the ball inside during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Lake Mills at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's sophomore Gunner Meyer looks to pass the ball inside past Lake Mills senior Chett Helming during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
There's an old basketball adage that says you win by the 3-pointer, you lose by the 3-pointer.
That was the case for the Lake Mills boys basketball team Monday in the Iowa state boys basketball tournament, where the No. 1 seeded Bulldogs lost 49-45 to #8 Wapsie Valley, Fairbanks in the Class 1A state quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Coming in as one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the state, Lake Mills launched 25 shots from beyond the arc Monday, but only four fell for the Bulldogs in the upset loss.
From the outset, Wapsie Valley didn't appear to be afraid of the top-seeded Class 1A team, even after falling behind 6-0 in the first two minutes of the game.
That's when Warriors senior post Kiks Rosengarten took charge, scoring four of his game-high 16 points to give Wapsie Valley some life.
Junior Caleb Bacon set the tone early for Lake Mills, taking the ball inside against Rosengarten and the Wapsie Valley zone. He scored eight points in the first quarter as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-11 lead.
While Bacon was able to find the chink in the Warriors' zone, the Bulldogs couldn't find their range from beyond the arc, going 0-of-9 from 3-point range in the first half as both teams went into the locker room tied 23-23.