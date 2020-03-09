Lake Mills boys bow out of state tournament in quarterfinal loss

There's an old basketball adage that says you win by the 3-pointer, you lose by the 3-pointer.

That was the case for the Lake Mills boys basketball team Monday in the Iowa state boys basketball tournament, where the No. 1 seeded Bulldogs lost 49-45 to #8 Wapsie Valley, Fairbanks in the Class 1A state quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Coming in as one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the state, Lake Mills launched 25 shots from beyond the arc Monday, but only four fell for the Bulldogs in the upset loss.

From the outset, Wapsie Valley didn't appear to be afraid of the top-seeded Class 1A team, even after falling behind 6-0 in the first two minutes of the game.

That's when Warriors senior post Kiks Rosengarten took charge, scoring four of his game-high 16 points to give Wapsie Valley some life.

Junior Caleb Bacon set the tone early for Lake Mills, taking the ball inside against Rosengarten and the Wapsie Valley zone. He scored eight points in the first quarter as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-11 lead.