Lake Mills beats Central Springs to advance to regional semifinals

In the third set, the Panthers looked like a whole new team, as the squad got into an offensive rhythm and took the frame, 25-22.

But in set four, the Bulldogs finally put the Panthers away for good, with a 25-15 win.

Senior Abigayle Angell led the Panthers on offense with nine kills, while senior Kiley Hanft and junior Zoey Francis led the team in digs, with 15 and 16, respectively.

Hanft also led the team with 16 offensive assists.

"They were scrappy," Boehmer said. "They were energetic, and I was nervous coming in, but the girls stepped up."

As he enjoyed the team's solid victory, Boehmer was already looking ahead to the semifinals, where the Bulldogs will need to play their best game to beat the Falcons.

"If you play safe with them, it's going to be hard," Boehmer said. "They're strong. As a ranked team, they have a lot of losses, but their schedule is amazing, because of their conference schedule. We're going to need to find a way to put a little bit of pressure on them to try to get them out of system. We can be a passionate team, so potentially we can surprise them with that, and bring a little more energy, ... It's going to be tough. That is for sure."