Lake Mills beats Central Springs to advance to regional semifinals

The Lake Mills volleyball has been down this road many times before.
Bulldogs' senior Kylie Greenfield has been to the regional semifinals in all of her three varsity seasons, but has never advanced to the final round.
Her sophomore year, the Bulldogs fell to Dike-New Hartford in the regional semis, and lost to Osage last year on Halloween night to end their season.
Now, thanks to Lake Mills' 3-1 win over Central Springs on Wednesday in the regional quarterfinals, Greenfield gets one last chance to finally break through.
This year, Lake Mills will face No. 15 Aplington-Parkersburg for a spot in the regional final. Lake Mills spent two weeks this season ranked in the top 15, which gives Greenfield confidence that the Bulldogs and Falcons are evenly matched squads.
"It definitely motivates us to know that we have a shot," Greenfield said. "In past years, we knew we could do it, but it would take a great amount of effort. This year, it's right there in our reach. It's very motivating, not only for me, but for the team to know that we're right there. We could easily make it to the finals."
Wednesday's victory over the Panthers was the final home game for Greenfield, who recently passed 1,000 career kills. It was an emotional and busy day for the senior.
In the afternoon, she officially committed to play volleyball next season at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and in the evening she soaked up every moment on the home court, while contributing 13 kills and nine aces to the effort.
"I'm feeling definitely grateful for the opportunities I've been given, and the opportunity to continue playing at the next level, it's always been a huge goal of mine," Greenfield said. "To finally check that off my list, it's almost relieving to not have to stress about that every single game. Now, I can really enjoy my moments on the court, and the final moments of senior year."
Greenfield and her teammates brought some offensive firepower for the home crowd. In addition to Greenfield's big night, junior Leah Moen contributed 31 assists, and Brooke Bergo finished with a team-high 17 kills.
"Leah was tough, she was moving the ball, and she was finding Brooke Bergo," head coach Jim Boehmer said. "Holy cow, Brooke Bergo was on fire tonight. It was her best match of the season. She was efficient, she was smart. Tonight, Brooke Bergo was big-time."
While Lake Mills came in as the favored team, Central Springs did not go quietly into the night.
The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, taking set one by a 25-11 score. In the second set, the Panthers got out to an 11-9 lead, but the Bulldogs roared back to score the set win, 25-18.
In the third set, the Panthers looked like a whole new team, as the squad got into an offensive rhythm and took the frame, 25-22.
But in set four, the Bulldogs finally put the Panthers away for good, with a 25-15 win.
Senior Abigayle Angell led the Panthers on offense with nine kills, while senior Kiley Hanft and junior Zoey Francis led the team in digs, with 15 and 16, respectively.
Hanft also led the team with 16 offensive assists.
"They were scrappy," Boehmer said. "They were energetic, and I was nervous coming in, but the girls stepped up."
As he enjoyed the team's solid victory, Boehmer was already looking ahead to the semifinals, where the Bulldogs will need to play their best game to beat the Falcons.
"If you play safe with them, it's going to be hard," Boehmer said. "They're strong. As a ranked team, they have a lot of losses, but their schedule is amazing, because of their conference schedule. We're going to need to find a way to put a little bit of pressure on them to try to get them out of system. We can be a passionate team, so potentially we can surprise them with that, and bring a little more energy, ... It's going to be tough. That is for sure."
But before starting preparations for next week, Boehmer and his players spent some time after the game soaking it all in.
Even after all his years coaching volleyball at Lake Mills, Boehmer still gets emotional and excited about every match. For him, the opportunity to get one last win for the home fans is always a boost.
"You never want it to end in your gym," Boehmer said. "We traditionally host one or two rounds every postseason, and we haven't lost to end the season in our gym since 2007. You just don't want it to be here."
Lake Mills will play at Aplington-Parkersburg on Monday night at 7 p.m. in the Class 2A, Region 5 semifinal.
A victory would put the Bulldogs just one win away from their first state tournament berth since 2012.
With the loss, Central Springs ended its season with a 13-12 overall record.
