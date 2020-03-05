Lake Mills back at state for first time in 34 years

In his 21 years as the head basketball coach at Lake Mills, Kyle Menke has coached a lot of players and accomplished quite a bit on the basketball court.
But before last Saturday, one thing he had never done at Lake Mills was qualify for a state tournament.
On Saturday night, the Bulldogs (23-2) took down Turkey Valley in the Class 1A, Substate 2 final by a score of 77-62, due in large part to a career night from senior Chett Helming.
The win clinched Lake Mills a spot in the state tournament for the first time since 1986.
“It’s a special accomplishment for our program, and an exciting time for the community,” Menke said. “We’ve had a lot of good teams over the years that have not been able to get down to Des Moines for one reason or another, and for this group to break through and play so well on Saturday night was a very fun and memorable experience.”
Helming scored 39 points against the Trojans, with seven 3-pointers. For Menke and the rest of the team, it was a perfect time for their leading scorer to have a career night.
“Chett played with outstanding confidence and poise. He came out and knocked down a couple of shots early and did a great job of shooting the ball with confidence,” Menke said. “He defended really well, and it was really fun to see a kid play his best career game on a big stage like that in a substate game.”
You have free articles remaining.
Since clinching the program’s third-ever state appearance, Menke and the Bulldogs have been basking in congratulations from members of the Lake Mills community, as well as former Bulldogs players. In a town of just over 2,000 people, the school and its teams are a big source of pride.
“Our community is very excited and it has been a lot of fun to hear from some of my former players,” Menke said. “That has been one of the most memorable parts for me about this past few days. Hearing from kids that played for me that have meant so much to this program.”
The Bulldogs’ first round opponent is 18-7 Wapsie Valley, which has won eight straight games. The Warriors are led on offense by senior Kiks Rosengarten, who averages 19.2 points per game and has a team-high 481 points on the season.
The Warriors started the season slow, with five losses in their first eight games. Wapsie Valley bounced back, and now has 15 wins over its past 17 games, to secure the team’s spot at state.
“They’re very well coached, and they have a very good post player that is going to present some challenges for us. They’re a good team,” Menke said. “We are just looking forward to the opportunity to get out there at the Well, and hopefully represent our community well.”
With a few days remaining before the squad hops on the bus and makes the two-hour trip from Lake Mills to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Menke is trying to keep his team focused and balanced.
They’ve done something that no basketball player at Lake Mills has accomplished since “Top Gun” was still in theaters. The coach wants to make sure his players have fun this week, but also keep them focused enough to be ready for Monday's game under the bright lights.
“There is going to be a lot of excitement from some of the players and it’s natural to be a little bit nervous in these types of situations,” Menke said. “We just want them to go out there and play with the same mentality that we’ve played with all season. Be loose and have a lot of fun. Go out there and compete, and play together. If we can do those things, I know we can make our community proud.”
The Bulldogs will take on Wapsie Valley at 11:15 a.m. Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.