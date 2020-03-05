Lake Mills back at state for first time in 34 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since clinching the program’s third-ever state appearance, Menke and the Bulldogs have been basking in congratulations from members of the Lake Mills community, as well as former Bulldogs players. In a town of just over 2,000 people, the school and its teams are a big source of pride.

“Our community is very excited and it has been a lot of fun to hear from some of my former players,” Menke said. “That has been one of the most memorable parts for me about this past few days. Hearing from kids that played for me that have meant so much to this program.”

The Bulldogs’ first round opponent is 18-7 Wapsie Valley, which has won eight straight games. The Warriors are led on offense by senior Kiks Rosengarten, who averages 19.2 points per game and has a team-high 481 points on the season.

The Warriors started the season slow, with five losses in their first eight games. Wapsie Valley bounced back, and now has 15 wins over its past 17 games, to secure the team’s spot at state.

“They’re very well coached, and they have a very good post player that is going to present some challenges for us. They’re a good team,” Menke said. “We are just looking forward to the opportunity to get out there at the Well, and hopefully represent our community well.”