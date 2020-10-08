Lake Mills and St. Ansgar to battle for District 3 title

When Bacon returned for the game against West Fork, he led the team with 13 tackles, as the Bulldogs beat the Warhawks, 49-12.

Bacon currently leads Class A players with 72 total tackles on the season, and has the fifth most of any player, regardless of class.

This week, Bacon will do his best to keep St. Ansgar’s dominant trio of running backs from doing their usual thing. The Saints are led on offense by senior Ryan Cole, who, with 943 yards on the season, is only 57 yards away from becoming only the sixth player in program history to rush for back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons.

Cole has 11 rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, as well as one punt return and one kick return touchdown. He also serves as the team’s punter, and is averaging 33 yards per attempt, and is second on the team in total tackles. He is currently 28th in the state in all-purpose yards with 1,425.

Aside from Cole, the Saints’ change of pace backs are pretty good, too. Senior Carter Salz has 10 rushing touchdowns this season and has 465 yards on the ground, while junior Lorne Isler has run for 498 yards on 76 carries.