Lake Mills and St. Ansgar to battle for District 3 title

It all comes down to this.
On Friday, two area rival football teams will battle it out in a matchup for a certain amount of marbles. All of the marbles for one of them, and a share of the marbles for the other, as No. 2 St. Ansgar takes on Lake Mills.
The Saints go into Friday’s matchup with a perfect 6-0 record, and are 4-0 in district play. The Bulldogs come in at 4-2 overall, and 3-1 in district play, fresh off a 49-12 win against West Fork last Friday.
If the Saints come out with a win, they will win the Class A, District 3 title. If Lake Mills wins, the two teams will share the title.
The game will be power vs. power. The Saints are currently ranked No. 2 in the state in Class A, and have the fourth-most rushing yards of any team in Iowa, with 2,004.
Lake Mills has a shut-down defense, led by senior Caleb Bacon, that has kept opponents to 12 points or less in four of its six games this year.
Bacon didn’t play in the Bulldogs’ week five game against Newman Catholic, and his absence showed. Without Bacon on the field, Lake Mills gave up 203 receiving yards and 284 rushing yards to the Knights, and lost 42-24.
When Bacon returned for the game against West Fork, he led the team with 13 tackles, as the Bulldogs beat the Warhawks, 49-12.
Bacon currently leads Class A players with 72 total tackles on the season, and has the fifth most of any player, regardless of class.
This week, Bacon will do his best to keep St. Ansgar’s dominant trio of running backs from doing their usual thing. The Saints are led on offense by senior Ryan Cole, who, with 943 yards on the season, is only 57 yards away from becoming only the sixth player in program history to rush for back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons.
Cole has 11 rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, as well as one punt return and one kick return touchdown. He also serves as the team’s punter, and is averaging 33 yards per attempt, and is second on the team in total tackles. He is currently 28th in the state in all-purpose yards with 1,425.
Aside from Cole, the Saints’ change of pace backs are pretty good, too. Senior Carter Salz has 10 rushing touchdowns this season and has 465 yards on the ground, while junior Lorne Isler has run for 498 yards on 76 carries.
Opposing defenses know that the Saints are almost certainly going to run the ball on any given play, but so far have been powerless to stop it.
If any team can stop the Saints’ powerful running back, it is probably the Bulldogs. In games where Bacon has been on the field this year, Lake Mills has not allowed any running back to rush for 100 yards in a game.
Bacon, and the rest of Lake Mills’ “three-headed monster” linebackers corps, are going up against the close to unstoppable Saints. This one will be a good one for fans of old school football.
Despite the team’s No. 2 ranking, St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger still sees his team as the underdog in the game.
“We know that Lake Mills has got a really good team,” Clevenger said. “They’ve had some kids out, too. They’re going to give us a really good test. I picked Lake Mills as the preseason favorite. We’re going into Friday as an underdog and we’re going to do everything we can to come away with a victory.”
The Saints and Bulldogs will play at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Ansgar.
