Kratz and Burt shut down Madrid as Newman Catholic advances to state tournament

For high school baseball fans, Newman Catholic baseball making it to the state tournament is one of the most consistent and familiar things about living in North Iowa, much like snowy winters, corn fields and gas station pizza.
On Tuesday night, the Knights made it back to Principal Park for the 13th consecutive season thanks to a wild and rainy 3-2 extra-inning victory over Madrid, in the Class 1A, Substate 2 championship.
Both teams got the scoring started with one run apiece in the first inning, with Newman's run coming via a solo homer from freshman Max Burt. The Knights took the lead when they scored one run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Tigers tied it up in the sixth after scoring on a balk.
In the eighth inning, the Knights got the possible winning run to third base with one out, but failed to score as the runner failed to tag up properly after a fly-out to center field.
In the ninth inning, Doug Taylor came through with a two-out RBI single to win the game for the Knights in walk-off fashion.
"It was an intense game, and a game that even though it wasn’t pretty, is going to make you better because you just learned from the pressure moments and how to deal with that," Newman Catholic head coach Alex Bohl said. "Thankfully, we stepped up and got the job done."
Sammy Kratz took the ball on the mound for Newman Catholic and struck out 11 batters in 6 2/3 innings of work, while giving up three hits and two runs. In the seventh inning, Bohl brought in Burt, the team's starting catcher, to pitch.
"It was a fairly big (strike) zone, and we were getting corners both ways," Bohl said. "Max is a guy that we know is going to throw the ball in the zone and make the other team put the ball in play."
Burt finished with four strikeouts in his 2 1/3 innings of work, allowing no runs and zero hits with one walk.
"That is what it takes, is a guy that is going to deliver in the zone," Bohl said. "We had the confidence in Max to do that, and he showed that."
Kratz and Burt combined for 15 Madrid strikeouts, and the Tigers managed only three hits on the night, compared to five hits and 12 strikeouts from Newman's hitters.
The Knights will open the Class 1A state tournament with a quarterfinals game on either Friday or Saturday. Their opponent will be revealed on Thursday morning.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
