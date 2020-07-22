Kratz and Burt shut down Madrid as Newman Catholic advances to state tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For high school baseball fans, Newman Catholic baseball making it to the state tournament is one of the most consistent and familiar things about living in North Iowa, much like snowy winters, corn fields and gas station pizza.

On Tuesday night, the Knights made it back to Principal Park for the 13th consecutive season thanks to a wild and rainy 3-2 extra-inning victory over Madrid, in the Class 1A, Substate 2 championship.

Both teams got the scoring started with one run apiece in the first inning, with Newman's run coming via a solo homer from freshman Max Burt. The Knights took the lead when they scored one run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Tigers tied it up in the sixth after scoring on a balk.

In the eighth inning, the Knights got the possible winning run to third base with one out, but failed to score as the runner failed to tag up properly after a fly-out to center field.

In the ninth inning, Doug Taylor came through with a two-out RBI single to win the game for the Knights in walk-off fashion.