AMES – Sophomore tight end Charlie Kolar showed flashes of his potential last season as a freshman when he earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors for catching 11 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns.
But this season he’s turned it up another level.
Saturday against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, Kolar caught three passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-24 Iowa State win.
Through seven games, Kolar is Iowa State’s third leading receiver in terms of yardage, he has the second most receptions and is tied for first in receiving touchdowns.
He has 26 catches for 398 yards and four touchdowns.
Iowa State was looking for a big-bodied red-zone target to replace Hakeem Butler, and it appears Kolar is the guy.
Against Texas Tech, the 6-foot-6, 252-pound Kolar won a jump ball against a smaller Red Raider defender in the end zone for his first touchdown. For his second, he found himself open in the back of the end zone.
“Charlie is a just a long athlete,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said after the game in the post-game news conference. “He has really good ball skills, he’s a guy that understands spacing because of his basketball background. He was more of wide receiver than he was a tight end in high school and give credit to him because he’s worked really hard to become a good blocker.
“He’s made himself into an all-around football player and if you want to be a great tight end, you have to do it all really well. He’s working toward that right now.”
Kolar is by far the Big 12’s best receiving tight end at this point of the season.
Texas’ Cade Brewer is the second-leading receiving tight end with 10 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown – a far cry from Kolar’s production.
Pro Football Focus has Kolar graded as the second-best tight end in the country.
While Kolar came in to Iowa State having mostly played receiver, he’s proven he can handle run blocking and pass protection.
“Kolar obviously had a great day catching the ball,” Campbell said. “But he had the block that block that led to the Breece Hall touchdown in the fourth quarter that sealed the game.”
Kolar isn’t the only Iowa State tight end producing for the Cyclones.
Chase Allen has the fourth most receptions by a Big 12 tight end with seven for 64 yards and one touchdown.
Dylan Soehner, who is also Iowa State’s full back and is mostly used for lead blocking, has four catches for 65 yards.
For a position that was decimated when Campbell arrived in Ames – Iowa State didn’t have a single scholarship tight end on the roster – the staff’s patience has certainly been rewarded with three quality tight ends.
It also helps that offensive coordinator Tom Manning took was the Indianapolis’ Colts tight ends coach last season, so he was able to figure out how to best use and coach that position.
Iowa State hosts Oklahoma State next week at 2:30 p.m.
