Klaahsen sees bright spots in Mason City volleyball loss to Waukee

The Mohawks enter the season with several key changes from last year's squad. 2019 top scorer Grace Tobin is gone, as is former setter Cassie Sievers. Seniors Emma Hollander and Tiegen Barkema will step in to provide the offensive firepower for the Mohawks, while junior Breanna Lowe is now the team’s starting setter.

Going up against a highly-ranked team like Waukee, Lowe knew she was going to be in for a challenge, but she was overall very pleased with the way she and her teammates performed against the Warriors.

“It felt good,” Lowe said. “I’m really excited for the season and the progress we’re going to make through it. Waukee is a tough team and we played really well against them, I think. It just shows that we have a lot of room to improve. We learned a lot from this and I think we are going to do great.”

Lowe has played the setter position for several years, but her junior season will be the first where she sees extended time on varsity. Lowe started just five matches at the varsity level last season, but will expected to step into an important position in the team’s offensive attack.

She has some big shoes to fill, as Sievers finished last year with 493 assists.