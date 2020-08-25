Klaahsen sees bright spots in Mason City volleyball loss to Waukee

On Tuesday night at the Mason City High School gymnasium, a lot of things looked very different than in years past .
Everyone, including the fans, coaches, and the players on the bench in the Mohawks’ season-opening volleyball match against Waukee, wore face masks to help protect against COVID-19. The gym’s lower bleachers were off-limits to fans and family members. Balls were constantly taken out of play to be sanitized.
It’s what fall sports are going to look like in 2020.
While the game-day procedures look different, the game on the court is still very much the same.
In the first match of the season for both teams, Waukee, the No. 7-ranked team in Class 5A, swept Mason City, winning the match by set scores of 25-17, 25-23, and 25-14.
In the second set, the Mohawks led by as many as five points, but the Warriors stormed back to take the frame, 25-23. In the third and final set, the teams went into a timeout tied 13-13. Waukee then scored 12 of the final 13 points to win the set, 25-14, and clinch the match, three sets to none.
“They’re obviously a very talented team,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “They’re ranked in the top seven, and we knew they had a couple great players. I thought we adjusted really well after the first few swings. We got our hands, blocking-wise, on a lot of balls. We made them adjust their hitting. That’s definitely something to build on.”
The Mohawks enter the season with several key changes from last year's squad. 2019 top scorer Grace Tobin is gone, as is former setter Cassie Sievers. Seniors Emma Hollander and Tiegen Barkema will step in to provide the offensive firepower for the Mohawks, while junior Breanna Lowe is now the team’s starting setter.
Going up against a highly-ranked team like Waukee, Lowe knew she was going to be in for a challenge, but she was overall very pleased with the way she and her teammates performed against the Warriors.
“It felt good,” Lowe said. “I’m really excited for the season and the progress we’re going to make through it. Waukee is a tough team and we played really well against them, I think. It just shows that we have a lot of room to improve. We learned a lot from this and I think we are going to do great.”
Lowe has played the setter position for several years, but her junior season will be the first where she sees extended time on varsity. Lowe started just five matches at the varsity level last season, but will expected to step into an important position in the team’s offensive attack.
She has some big shoes to fill, as Sievers finished last year with 493 assists.
“There is a little bit of pressure just knowing that I didn’t play much on varsity last year, and then going into a starting varsity spot this year,” Lowe said. “Just knowing what to do and where to put things, and positioning, it will be good. It’s a good kind of pressure to have.”
Klaahsen was pleased with Lowe’s performance on Tuesday. Despite the team’s loss, Klaahsen seemed upbeat and eager to see the team improve in the coming weeks.
“Her first varsity match as the setter, there is a lot of learning and growth to be done, but she also did a lot of great things,” Klaahsen said. “She put a lot of balls in place for us, and did a good job of covering when she needed to. We’ll keep working on positioning, getting squared to the net and target. She’s got a lot of potential to take this. It’s only going to improve from here.”
For the Mohawks, the main thrill of the night was the opportunity to be back in front of their home fans, even though those fans were watching from up near the rafters, their cheers a bit harder to hear due to the distance and the muffle of face masks.
After a several-month layoff, just getting the chance to play volleyball was good enough for one night.
“It feels great,” senior Tiegan Barkema said. “I love being in front of people and showing them what I do and what my teammates do. I love it, and I’m glad to be back.”
The Mohawks' next match will come on Thursday at New Hampton.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
