Kelly powers West Hancock to state quarterfinals

When West Hancock's Cole Kelly gets the ball, the best course of action for any football player in the area is to either watch in awe, or get the heck out of the way.
On Friday night, the senior turned in the latest entry in a series of dominant outings this season. Against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Kelly took the ball 33 times for 234 yards, with three rushing touchdowns, in the Eagles' 56-18 playoff win.
Kelly scored his first touchdown just over a minute into the game with a 26-yard run. With six minutes left in the first half, he scored his second on a 25-yard run. He then scored for the third and final time on the Eagles' opening drive of the second half, with a two-yard touchdown.
The three touchdowns gave him a Class A best 33 scores, and 1,755 yards rushing on the season.
After rushing for 1,184 yards last year as the the team's third running back behind Tate Hagen and Josef Smith, Kelly put on 15 to 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason. He did it because he wanted to compete at a higher weight in wrestling, and one side effect is that it made him extremely hard for opposing teams to tackle.
The most oft-used word to describe Kelly is "a tank."
Kelly gives credit to an offseason full of workouts and healthy eating for his physical transformation. After playing third fiddle in 2019 to the Eagles' pair of star backs, there is no doubt in 2020 that Kelly will get the ball when the team needs a big run.
"He works hard," West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. "It doesn't just happen all the time for him. He's about 205 to 210 (pounds) this year, and last year he was about 185, so he has gotten 15 to 20 pounds bigger. He's a tough kid, and he's a good one to have on our side."
Giving Kelly a much-earned rest from time to time is the rest of West Hancock's stable of backs – juniors Matthew Francis and Kane Zuehl, along with quarterback Cayson Barnes.
Francis had a big night of his own on Friday, rushing for 134 yards on 12 carries. Francis and Zuehl specialize in running the ball to the outside for the Eagles, while Kelly's specialty is bulldozing opposing defenders in the middle.
"It's good to know that we can get Cole running good yards, but we can't beat teams with just one guy running," Francis said. "I give credit to our guards, we've got good guards that go out there and block for us, so that helps."
On Friday, Kelly played much deeper into the game than he has recently. Last week against Madrid, Kelly rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, but didn't touch the ball in the second half. Along with the rest of offense, Kelly typically spends the second half of blowout victories standing on the sideline.
Against the Hawks though, Kelly got touches all game long, as Sanger and the offensive coaches get him and the rest of the team ready for a higher workload in the remaining playoff games.
"It was a really good experience," Kelly said. "These past couple games, or eight games I guess you'd say, have not been what is going to make us better, it's just going to make us average. We want to take a step in the right direction. Those four quarters are going to help us out in the future."
The win was the third time this season that Kelly has rushed for over 200 yards, and was his sixth game with over 150 yards on the ground.
One thing his teammates all agree on is they're glad they don't have to tackle him.
"I don't think I would want to do it," Francis said. "It would probably take more than me to do it. I think it would take multiples, because he is a solid dude."
After watching Kelly bully opposing defenders and break tackles all game long, Barnes may have best summed up the team's feelings about their senior back.
"I'm glad he's on my team, I'll put it like that," Barnes said.
The Eagles will face the biggest challenge of their season next week in the state quarterfinals, when they host No. 1 Grundy Center in a rematch of the 2019 Class A state title game, which the Eagles won, 21-17.
"You don't get those opportunities," Sanger said. "To play a number one team, in a rematch from last year, you can't write a better story than that. It'll be fun. That is what championship football is all about, and that is what you do all of the work for, you get a shot to beat the best."
