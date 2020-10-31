Kelly powers West Hancock to state quarterfinals

"It was a really good experience," Kelly said. "These past couple games, or eight games I guess you'd say, have not been what is going to make us better, it's just going to make us average. We want to take a step in the right direction. Those four quarters are going to help us out in the future."

The win was the third time this season that Kelly has rushed for over 200 yards, and was his sixth game with over 150 yards on the ground.

One thing his teammates all agree on is they're glad they don't have to tackle him.

"I don't think I would want to do it," Francis said. "It would probably take more than me to do it. I think it would take multiples, because he is a solid dude."

After watching Kelly bully opposing defenders and break tackles all game long, Barnes may have best summed up the team's feelings about their senior back.

"I'm glad he's on my team, I'll put it like that," Barnes said.

The Eagles will face the biggest challenge of their season next week in the state quarterfinals, when they host No. 1 Grundy Center in a rematch of the 2019 Class A state title game, which the Eagles won, 21-17.

"You don't get those opportunities," Sanger said. "To play a number one team, in a rematch from last year, you can't write a better story than that. It'll be fun. That is what championship football is all about, and that is what you do all of the work for, you get a shot to beat the best."

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

