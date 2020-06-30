Kelley's confident approach has Central Springs in postseason contention

Even in its losses, the Central Springs softball team never loses its confidence.
Coming into Tuesday night’s game against Clarksville, the Panthers knew that their matchup against Indians’ senior pitcher Kori Wedeking would be challenging.
Wedeking came into the game with a perfect 8-0 record, a 0.19 ERA, an opponent batting average of .084, and 72 strikeouts on the year. Against Central Springs, she started the game in dominant fashion, striking out the side in each of the first four innings.
One of the few Panthers batters who had success against Wedeking was sophomore catcher Madisyn Kelley, who finished with two hits in a 9-2 Central Springs loss.
Kelley has had a stellar year both at and behind the plate. Kelley currently leads the team team in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging, with respective marks of .550, .648, and .950.
Kelley is also tied for the team lead with four home runs this season, and has helped guide the Panthers pitching duo of Kaylea Fessler and Cooper Klaahsen to a 1.18 collective WHIP, second best in the Top of Iowa Conference.
This season is definitely different than 2019 for Kelley. Aside from the COVID-19 induced short schedule and delayed start to the year, Kelley has had to take on much more of a leadership role in 2020. Last season, she caught Panthers' superstar Hannah Ausenhus, a five-time All-Stater who finished with 249 strikeouts.
This season, Kelley is catching for a pair of extremely young hurlers, in sophomore Kaylea Fessler and freshman Cooper Klaahsen. Without Ausenhus’ experience to lean on, Kelley’s voice is one that the team now looks too to set the tone.
“Whenever I call time, I try to get them to laugh, try to get them to say 'it’s fine, we’ll get the next one,” Kelley said. “It’s a deep breath. It’s what I did with Hannah last year, and I think it worked. As a catcher, I feel like its kind of important for me to take control and be talking loud and be that kind of leader.”
Panthers’ head coach Belinda Nelson has been impressed with how Kelley has conducted herself with the team’s young pitchers, and values her ability to keep a level head in big moments.
“Working with two pitchers is a really tough job to do, but I think she is really holding her own there, and keeping them calm,” Nelson said. "If things aren’t going well with them, she calls timeout, and I think her couple of years with Hannah Ausenhus helped to build her confidence.”
Against the Indians, Kelley made several trips out to the mound to help keep her pitchers' spirits up. Thanks to her time working with Ausenhus last season, Kelley is much more sure of herself and her own abilities.
"This year, I feel stronger and more confident than last year, because last year was my first year catching varsity," Kelley said. "This year, I am more relaxed. and I feel like I can do more just because of my confidence level."
Kelley worked hard over the winter to shorten her swing in order to drive the ball more consistently. She is also a very patient hitter, with a team-high nine walks and is second on the team with 22 hits on the year.
In Tuesday’s game, she drove in the team’s first run of the ballgame with an RBI double that careened off the glove of Clarksville third baseman Cailyn Hardy. The hit was the first of Kelley’s two knocks on the night, and came at the end of an at-bat where she fouled off more than half a dozen pitches.
Wedeking wound up with 17 strikeouts for the Indians, and seemed untouchable through the first few innings. Kelley struck out in her first at-bat, but then rebounded with a pair of base hits.
"She knows that she is seeing the ball really well batting wise, so she knows her job is to bring the others in if they get on," Nelson said."She is just relaxed up there. She is not over trying. She is just doing what she needs to do to get on or score a run.
Despite the loss, which broke the Panthers’ six-game winning streak, the team’s postseason prospects still look very bright. Central Springs is now 10-3, and has a perfect conference record of 6-0. Though the season still seems young, having begun on June 15, regionals are slated to begin in less than two weeks.
With plenty of enthusiasm and confidence on the roster, the Panthers are eager, and hopeful that they can secure a sixth consecutive trip to the state tournament.
"We’re really excited this season," Kelley said. "We really want to make it back down to Fort Dodge and I think this team can do it if we just keep our energy up and play together."
VIDEO: Central Springs softball vs Clarksville, 06-30-20
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
