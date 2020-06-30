Kelley's confident approach has Central Springs in postseason contention

"This year, I feel stronger and more confident than last year, because last year was my first year catching varsity," Kelley said. "This year, I am more relaxed. and I feel like I can do more just because of my confidence level."

Kelley worked hard over the winter to shorten her swing in order to drive the ball more consistently. She is also a very patient hitter, with a team-high nine walks and is second on the team with 22 hits on the year.

In Tuesday’s game, she drove in the team’s first run of the ballgame with an RBI double that careened off the glove of Clarksville third baseman Cailyn Hardy. The hit was the first of Kelley’s two knocks on the night, and came at the end of an at-bat where she fouled off more than half a dozen pitches.

Wedeking wound up with 17 strikeouts for the Indians, and seemed untouchable through the first few innings. Kelley struck out in her first at-bat, but then rebounded with a pair of base hits.

"She knows that she is seeing the ball really well batting wise, so she knows her job is to bring the others in if they get on," Nelson said."She is just relaxed up there. She is not over trying. She is just doing what she needs to do to get on or score a run.