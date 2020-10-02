Jones and Bushbaum power Rockford offense

“We want to have the ability to do just about everything we need to do to win a game. If that means keeping (Will) in the pocket, having him throw a little bit deeper, we can do that,” Eustice said. “We get him in the running game a lot as well, with reads and such, but Will is a diverse quarterback, and we try to get him to do several different things.”

As for Jones, the yards could come at any moment. Jones has a team-high 102 carries, with nine touchdowns and 658 yards. He also has 24 receptions for a team high 294 receiving yards.

On defense, he is second on the team with 22 solo tackles, with two interceptions, and has two kick return touchdowns for the year.

“He is a playmaker,” Eustice said. “When you get the ball in his hands, good things tend to happen. He is a good outlet for our quarterback, and he also runs the ball really well. He’s not the biggest kid, but he’s got great speed and he’s a tough kid to bring down. He’s pretty much the whole package, I just he was about 40 pounds heavier and six inches taller. He’d be unstoppable.”