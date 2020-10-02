Jones and Bushbaum power Rockford offense

In Rockford, football is a family affair.
Over the past two seasons, two names have appeared at the top of the stats page for the Warriors.
Justice Jones and Will Bushbaum.
The two, who are cousins, have been the program’s offensive statistical leaders this season and last. Last year, Bushbaum threw for 943 yards with 12 touchdowns, and also led the team in rushing with 994 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Jones provided the Warriors with some big numbers at running back and wide receiver, with 14 touchdowns and 696 yards on 95 carries, and 37 receptions for 476 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.
By land or by air, the Warriors had it covered in 2019.
This season, the two are again providing the bulk of the scores for Rockford. Bushbaum currently has 725 yards passing, with 12 passing touchdowns, already matching last year’s total. Jones has already nearly matched his rushing numbers from last year, with 658 yards and nine scores on the ground.
The cousins have been close friends since kindergarten, and have been playing football together since third grade.
“We’ve been playing together for awhile, so we’ve had chemistry for a long time,” Bushbaum said of the reason for the pair’s success. "I think that is most of it. We’ve known each other all our lives.”
Having played together and known each other for so long, they need only to look at each to know what to do.
“As a play-caller on offense, too, it makes my job very easy,” Rockford head coach Clay Eustice said. “With installing a new offense and stuff, too, it took them some getting used to, but they picked it up quickly. They’re good athletes and really smart kids. Having those two guys was huge for me.”
Jones and Bushbaum provide plenty of leadership on the field, and have seen the program through many ups and downs over the past four seasons. Their freshman year, the Warriors finished 0-9, the second straight season the team finished winless.
As sophomores, with the arrival of Wolf, the Warriors went 11-2 and made it to the 8-man state championship game. For a team with young players in some key spots, having championship experience on the roster is extremely valuable.
“They know what it was like, they played on the big stage before,” Eustice said. “The leadership that they bring to the young kids, they’re mature beyond their years, and they’re really helping our young kids learn what it means to be a leader, a football player, and a good person. That is very helpful.”
Eustice is in his first year as head coach of the program, having come over from Osage after the departure of previous Rockford head coach Torian Wolf.
Eustice is an offensive-minded coach, while assistant Josh Tack handles the defense. Tack is in his second year on the Rockford coaching staff, and said that not a whole lot has changed in the transition from Wolf to Eustice as far as team attitude, just maybe a tweak here or two on offense.
“There is still that mentality of ‘We’re going to be big and bad,’" Tack said. “We’re going to be super tough and play everybody as physical as we possibly can. That really hasn’t changed from coach to coach. He is doing a great job of running the offense.”
This season, Bushbaum’s interceptions are down, while his touchdown numbers are already equal to last season, and his completion percentage is up. As a dual-threat quarterback, he and Jones give opposing defenses plenty of trouble.
“We want to have the ability to do just about everything we need to do to win a game. If that means keeping (Will) in the pocket, having him throw a little bit deeper, we can do that,” Eustice said. “We get him in the running game a lot as well, with reads and such, but Will is a diverse quarterback, and we try to get him to do several different things.”
As for Jones, the yards could come at any moment. Jones has a team-high 102 carries, with nine touchdowns and 658 yards. He also has 24 receptions for a team high 294 receiving yards.
On defense, he is second on the team with 22 solo tackles, with two interceptions, and has two kick return touchdowns for the year.
“He is a playmaker,” Eustice said. “When you get the ball in his hands, good things tend to happen. He is a good outlet for our quarterback, and he also runs the ball really well. He’s not the biggest kid, but he’s got great speed and he’s a tough kid to bring down. He’s pretty much the whole package, I just he was about 40 pounds heavier and six inches taller. He’d be unstoppable.”
On Friday, the Warriors will take on Northwood-Kensett, a team that has scored 50 or more points in three of its five games this season. The two teams are currently tied for third place in district 2, with identical 2-3 records.
Although the Warriors are not satisfied with their overall record, they are confident that with the playoffs two weeks away, they have time to improve.
"I think we’re starting to figure our team out," Jones said. "We’re trying to figure out our defense here, and once that clicks, I think it’ll look pretty good once we get to the playoffs."
The Vikings and Warriors will play at 7 p.m. on Friday at Northwood-Kensett.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
