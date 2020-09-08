Johnson hopes for growth in first year as Clear Lake head coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heather Johnson, the new head coach for Clear Lake volleyball, hates making decisions.

For a high school head coach, decisions are a part of daily life. From lineups, formations, uniforms, training camps, etc., Johnson is not a fan of having to be the person to pull the trigger on things like that.

Her comfortable place is the gym.

“I don’t like all that fluff stuff,” Johnson said. “I just like to work in the gym with my kids and get them better. I am learning. It’s out of my comfort zone, and I’ve asked the kids to get out of their comfort zone. This is my year to be outside my comfort zone.”

The beginning of Johnson’s tenure as Lions' head coach was anything but smooth. She took over the program last year in mid-season for former head coach Richie Ellis, and then saw her off-season training program essentially canceled due to COVID-19 and family commitments.

When she officially took over the program on June 1, Johnson knew that she had her work cut out for her as she tried to make up for lost time.