Johnson hopes for growth in first year as Clear Lake head coach

Heather Johnson, the new head coach for Clear Lake volleyball, hates making decisions.
For a high school head coach, decisions are a part of daily life. From lineups, formations, uniforms, training camps, etc., Johnson is not a fan of having to be the person to pull the trigger on things like that.
Her comfortable place is the gym.
“I don’t like all that fluff stuff,” Johnson said. “I just like to work in the gym with my kids and get them better. I am learning. It’s out of my comfort zone, and I’ve asked the kids to get out of their comfort zone. This is my year to be outside my comfort zone.”
The beginning of Johnson’s tenure as Lions' head coach was anything but smooth. She took over the program last year in mid-season for former head coach Richie Ellis, and then saw her off-season training program essentially canceled due to COVID-19 and family commitments.
When she officially took over the program on June 1, Johnson knew that she had her work cut out for her as she tried to make up for lost time.
“During the preseason, we hit it hard,” Johnson said. “We did two-a-days, we put a lot of time in the gym during preseason, and I’m hoping that helps us cover some of that ground that we missed. All the teams are in the same position on that though.”
While she might be new to the job, Johnson is a familiar face within the Clear Lake program. She coached the Lions’ seventh-grade volleyball team for five years before becoming an assistant coach, and eventually interim head coach, on varsity last year.
This year’s senior class was also Johnson’s first seventh-grade group, back at the beginning of her tenure.
“It was a pretty easy transition, because she has been around us since 7th grade,” senior Chelsey Holck said. “She has been our coach for quite awhile, so it was kind of easy. It helps us, because we’ve connected with her on so many different levels. We’ve grown that bond.”
One blessing for the Lions this season is the team’s surplus of leadership. The Lions have seven seniors on the squad, including top hitters Holck and Kaitlyn Vanderploeg, along with setter Ali Maulsby.
The majority of the group has played together since elementary school, so familiarity on the court will not be an issue.
"It’s really nice, because in the past, when we had four seniors, there's not much leadership,” Holck said. “I feel like there is more leadership than there has been. Our group of seniors, we’ve played together since fourth grade, and it's been really nice to see us grow into what we’ve become.”
Johnson comes from a prestigious volleyball background. She was a First Team All-State selection at Pella Christian High School in 1994 and 1995, and went to state as a junior and senior. She later played volleyball at Drake University.
Though she is keeping most of the team’s offensive and defensive schemes the same, Johnson has changed a few things for the Lions, out of necessity. Some new players will get time as hitters, as several of the team’s top offensive contributors from last year are injured to start the season.
Junior Jaden Ainley is the new libero, and has earned rave reviews so far from her head coach.
“She has shown a lot of growth there in the back row,” Johnson said. “I’m super excited about having her as our libero. She is very even-keeled and consistent, and I really appreciate kids being consistent. I know what to expect from them night to night.”
Johnson’s players are a big fan of her personality and coaching style, and the team seems thrilled that their longtime coach is finally in charge.
“We love to be around her,” Ainley said. “She’s a great leader, and great coach. We know what her expectations are, and it helps us grow physically and mentally.”
Through five games, Johnson has seen improvement from the Lions, but also sees plenty of room to get better. In the past three years, the team has put up records of 6-26, 5-27, and 8-26.
With lots of leadership at the top, the Lions are hoping for a season of steady growth and a few more checks in the win column.
“It takes awhile to build a program, and we’re putting in our effort, and getting one percent better every day," Johnson said. "I hope this year is a building year for us, where we’re building this tradition. I’m just looking for slow, steady improvements throughout the year."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!