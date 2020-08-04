John Lee confident as Mason City kicks off football camp

Also returning for the Mohawks is junior wide receiver Carter Thomas, who hauled in 41 receptions for 508 yards in 2019.

“He’s a really smart guy,” Thomas said of Lee. “He’s really enthusiastic about getting guys out for football and being together as a team. I think he has more Mohawk pride than past coaches because he has been in the school system for so long. He really wants to win.”

While Gorder, Pederson and Thomas will lead the way, Lee says that there will be plenty of new names making their mark at Mohawk Stadium very soon.

“After watching the kids play the last three weeks, there will be common names in two months that aren’t so common right now,” Lee said. “We’ve got some kids that can play this game. We're going to have some great competition, and I can promise you that based on what I’ve seen the last three weeks.”

In addition to his duties on the football field, Lee will continue to serve as Mason City's First Ward City Councilman as long as he is able to do the job well. His term is set to expire in two years, and Lee wants to do all he can to avoid having to make the town’s taxpayers have to finance another election before then.