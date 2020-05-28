John Deere Classic canceled by COVID-19

The John Deere Classic will be canceled this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, according to the tournament website.
The Silvis-based tournament was to be the fifth on the PGA Tour's revised schedule. It was scheduled for July 9-12, but Illinois will still limit gatherings to 50 people at that point.
“Because of the ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the 2020 John Deere Classic,” said tournament director Clair Peterson in a statement. “While we considered several alternatives for the Classic, this was the choice that made the most sense for our guests, the players and the Quad City community at large.”
Birdies for Charity will continue.
"The tournament will, however, continue its commitment to the 2020 Birdies for Charity campaign, including a promise to deliver at least a 5 percent bonus to all participating organizations. Last year, the tournament raised $13.8 million for 543 organizations," the website said.
“Our top priority is the health and well-being of players, fans, volunteers and support staff of the John Deere Classic,” said Mara Downing, Vice President Global Brand and Communication. “We know this announcement will come as a disappointment to the Quad City area and to the broader golf community. We look forward to celebrating the 50th playing of the tournament in 2021.”
Birdies for Charity participants can get printable forms on the website -- www.birdiesforcharity.com -- for pledges.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
