Jennifer (Welch) Farrell: A Hall of Fame athlete

Farrell didn’t have access at either training facility to bars or vaults equipment, so all she could do was visualize her routine, work on her grip strength, and hope for the best at meets. Despite that disadvantage, she still finished second in the all-around event at state.

“When I went to meets, I did all four events, and competed in the all-around event, but I just had no bars or vaults to practice on all year,” Farrell said. “It was pretty special to get second on all-around despite not having the equipment, and the fact that my dad coached me to that level."

Dlouhy remembers Farrell as an athlete that took his gymnastics program to new heights.

“Jennifer was the first gymnast I had that had that type of ability,” Dlouhy said. “We took what we had been doing in gymnastics to a little bit higher level than before. Not only was Jennifer learning, I was learning, because I had to teach and coach her on things that I’d never done before.”

After graduating from Mason City, Farrell attended Gustavus Adolphus College, where she competed as a gymnast for three seasons, sitting out her senior season due to an internship at the Mayo Clinic.