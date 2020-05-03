Jennifer (Welch) Farrell: A Hall of Fame athlete

When Jennifer Welch competed at Mason City High School, there was only one expectation. She was probably going to win.
In her time as a Mohawk, Welch, whose name is now Jennifer Farrell, racked up several trophy cases worth of hardware, making it to 12 state championship meets in three different sports.
Farrell graduated from Mason City in 1988, and this September will be inducted as a member of the 2020 class of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
This will be the second consecutive year that Farrell has been honored. Last September, Farrell was honored as a member of the 1987 and 1988 Mason City swim and dive teams that won the first two of its three consecutive state titles.
In her senior year, Farrell finished in second place in the all-around at the state gymnastics meet, and won a state title with a first place finish in the balance beam.
In track and field that year, Farrell was a member of the 1988 shuttle hurdle relay team that set a state-best time of 1:03.12 that season, and broke her own school record with a time of 1:07.75 in the 400-meter hurdles.
She was also named a High School All-American as a member of the diving team, where she placed second at the state meet her senior year.
In 1988, she and Tim Klapperich of St. Ansgar were named the Globe Gazette Athletes of the Year.
“She had all the quality it takes to be really good,” former Mason City gymnastics coach Jim Dlouhy said. “She had a great work ethic, she was motivated, she didn’t settle for less than the best of what she could do. She had natural athletic ability.”
Farrell, who now works as a physical therapist in Superior, Wisconsin, is understandably proud of the fact that she made it to the state meet in every season of each high school sport in which she participated, for a total of 12 state competitions. With that came some challenges though, as she usually had to begin the next sport’s season playing catch up.
“If you go to state, that overlaps the next sport by about two weeks,” Farrell said. “I wasn’t able to start with everybody else every year. Whatever the next sport was, I was always two weeks late starting in.”
In swim and dive, Farrell and fellow Mason City swimmer Deb Ray comprised the “Dynamic Duo,” as the pair racked up wins for the Mohawks and pushed each other to be their best.
“We had a unique relationship both as teammates and as competitors,” Farrell said. “We really drove each other to higher levels of ability, just because we were so competitive yet friendly. We pushed each other.”
Farrell's skills in the pool and on the mat also helped lead her to success on the track. Mason City track coach John McKay remembers her as one of the team's most dependable athletes.
"She had really good body control over the hurdles," McKay said. "We always said that the gymnasts were the ones you'd want to recruit for things like that."
On paper, her diving career is probably what she received the most attention for, but Farrell’s first love was gymnastics. In fact, the most special memory of her high school career came during her senior gymnastics season. Before Farrell’s senior year, Mason City coach Jim Dlouhy retired, leaving the status of the season and the program uncertain.
Since Farrell was planning on doing gymnastics in college, her father John took the job and helped lead the one-person team to the state title in the balance beam. Her practice facilities were not exactly state of the art, but Farrell worked with what she had.
“I went to my dad’s gym at Roosevelt Elementary after school every day to do beam” Farrell said. “We’d get one beam to put up on the stage so I could practice there. Then we drove to the high school so I could practice on the wrestling mat with the wrestlers, doing floor exercise.”
Farrell didn’t have access at either training facility to bars or vaults equipment, so all she could do was visualize her routine, work on her grip strength, and hope for the best at meets. Despite that disadvantage, she still finished second in the all-around event at state.
“When I went to meets, I did all four events, and competed in the all-around event, but I just had no bars or vaults to practice on all year,” Farrell said. “It was pretty special to get second on all-around despite not having the equipment, and the fact that my dad coached me to that level."
Dlouhy remembers Farrell as an athlete that took his gymnastics program to new heights.
“Jennifer was the first gymnast I had that had that type of ability,” Dlouhy said. “We took what we had been doing in gymnastics to a little bit higher level than before. Not only was Jennifer learning, I was learning, because I had to teach and coach her on things that I’d never done before.”
After graduating from Mason City, Farrell attended Gustavus Adolphus College, where she competed as a gymnast for three seasons, sitting out her senior season due to an internship at the Mayo Clinic.
She currently lives and works in Superior with her husband, Matt, and their son, Brendan. As she looks back on her high school career and prepares for the ceremony that will hopefully occur in the fall, she credits her teammates, parents and coaches for pushing her to a championship level.
"I worked really hard at all the sports that I was in," Farrell said. "I had great teammates, so it wasn’t always a grind. It was truly fun to work."
