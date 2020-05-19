Jay Hiscocks named new West Hancock boys basketball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After more than a decade as an assistant basketball coach, Jay Hiscocks is finally getting the chance to lead a program of his own.

On Monday night, the West Hancock School Board approved the hiring of Hiscocks as the Eagles' new boys basketball coach.

Hiscocks takes over the program' after 11 years as an assistant coach under previous head coach Brian Peterson.

"I’ve always wanted to be the head coach of a program," Hiscocks said. "I’ve put in a lot of years as an assistant and the timing is right, and the opportunity was right. It all just kind of matched up."

This past season, the Eagles finished with a 14-11 record, with a 9-7 mark in conference play. Hiscocks was a member of the coaching staff when West Hancock made it to the state tournament in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The 2015 state berth was the first time since 1930 that the Eagles had made the state tournament.

"West Hancock boys basketball had not had a lot of success before coach (Peterson) got there," Hiscocks said. "I give him all the credit as far as building up the program, and building it into a winner, and a really competitive squad year in and year out."