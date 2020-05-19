Jay Hiscocks named new West Hancock boys basketball coach

After more than a decade as an assistant basketball coach, Jay Hiscocks is finally getting the chance to lead a program of his own.
On Monday night, the West Hancock School Board approved the hiring of Hiscocks as the Eagles' new boys basketball coach.
Hiscocks takes over the program' after 11 years as an assistant coach under previous head coach Brian Peterson.
"I’ve always wanted to be the head coach of a program," Hiscocks said. "I’ve put in a lot of years as an assistant and the timing is right, and the opportunity was right. It all just kind of matched up."
This past season, the Eagles finished with a 14-11 record, with a 9-7 mark in conference play. Hiscocks was a member of the coaching staff when West Hancock made it to the state tournament in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The 2015 state berth was the first time since 1930 that the Eagles had made the state tournament.
"West Hancock boys basketball had not had a lot of success before coach (Peterson) got there," Hiscocks said. "I give him all the credit as far as building up the program, and building it into a winner, and a really competitive squad year in and year out."
On April 20, the West Hancock School Board unanimously decided to reopen the head boys basketball position, which had been held by Peterson since 2008. Peterson was allowed to reapply for the position, but it ultimately went to Hiscocks. Peterson finished his coaching tenure with a 161-126 career record over his 12 seasons.
"I’m very confident in my ability on the in-game stuff, adjustments, X’s and O’s," Hiscocks said. "It’s all the extra stuff that goes along with being a head coach, like media or summer schedules, that are going to take a little bit of time to adjust to. I’m definitely going to lean on Coach (Peterson) to help me out with that. He’ll always be a friend of mine, and will definitely be a mentor for me going forward."
For the boys program, one goal over the next few years is to match the success of the rest of the West Hancock sports teams. The girls basketball squad is coming off of two consecutive state tournament appearances, the football team won the 2019 Class A state title, and six Eagles' boys wrestlers qualified for the state wrestling tournament this past season.
"West Hancock is made up of a whole lot of really competitive kids," Hiscocks said. "Those kids that set the bar have always done a good job of encouraging those that are coming behind them to do better than they did. It’s a good thing to have. Not a lot of schools have that built into the culture of their schools."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
