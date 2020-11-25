Jaden Ainley steps into starting role on banged-up Clear Lake squad

For Clear Lake junior Jaden Ainley, basketball is not just an after-school activity.
It’s in her blood.
In the Lions’ season opener on Tuesday night at Charles City, Ainley contributed 14 points in the team’s 76-18 victory, while also tying for a team high in both assists and steals, with totals of five and four, respectively.
The game was actually Ainley’s first start as a Lion, though she has been a part of the team since her freshman year. Last season, with seniors Sara Faber and Julia Merfeld both plugged into the starting lineup, Ainley came off the bench and scored 136 points, fifth-most on the team. She also pulled in 73 rebounds, and had 36 assists and 35 steals.
This season, Ainley is a crucial piece of the starting lineup for the Lions. After the departure of Faber, the Lions’ top scorer over the past four seasons, and pre-season injuries to key players like Kaitlyn Vanderploeg, Darby Dodd, and Zoe Fasbender, Ainley’s leadership on the floor is more needed than ever.
Head coach Bart Smith often compliments Ainley’s high “basketball IQ.”
“She is definitely one that has got a lot of experience,” Smith said. “She communicates and is always asking me questions, and that relays to the other girls. She does a really good job with that. There are a lot of girls that will do that. When Darby comes back, Kaitlyn, you really encourage all of them to talk, but she does a little bit more and a little bit better, and she’s doing a really good job of being that coach out there.”
Ainley is the daughter of Clear Lake boys’ basketball coach Jeremey Ainley, so she gets a basketball education almost everywhere she goes.
“I watch a lot of basketball, and play a lot of basketball,” Ainley said. “My dad is obviously my leader, and taught me everything I know pretty much. It’s really helpful to have him, and Smith has helped me a lot, too.”
The education of a basketball player happens just as much in the film room as it does on the court, and Ainley gets a double dose of that, too.
Support Local Journalism
Not only does she watch film in practice with her team, but after she and her father are both back home from practice, the living room becomes the film room.
“He watches film with me, and we work through it together, just like Smith does with the team," Ainley said. "That is where I learn a lot from both of them, seeing what my dad says and what Smith says. It’s interesting to see what they both have to say.”
On Tuesday, Ainley and senior Chelsey Holck tied for the team lead with five steals against the Comets. The Lions wound up with 25 steals on the night, as the team’s shut-down pressure defense disrupted any offensive rhythm Charles City hoped to have. After a 3-3 tie early in the game, the Lions scored 41 of the next 42 points, en route to a 44-4 halftime lead.
While the team's prolific offense has helped it get to places like last season's Class 3A state semifinals, the defense is arguably just as important to the team's success. The defense is simple, but effective, as evidenced by the Lions' holding the Comets scoreless in the second quarter of Tuesday's win.
In the second half, Smith pulled his starting lineup and put in the backups and junior varsity players. For a team currently riddled with injuries, the Lions’ played like a team already in mid-season form.
Smith was extremely encouraged by what he saw from both his starters and the players that came in off the bench.
Young players like sophomores Brooklyn Eden and Annicka Nelson, along with sophomore Xada Johnson, all had solid games. Eden and Johnson both scored 10 points, and Nelson had seven while also snagging seven turnovers.
“We had a lot of girls contribute,” Smith said. “Brooklyn Eden really made a lot of things happen on that press that we had. She finished well, a lot of girls were getting tips. Annika came off right away, and Xada even, our freshman, does some good things inside and gets some good rebounds for us. It was a good game for us to start with.”
Holck led the team with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, with four 3-pointers. For her, the most encouraging sign was that even with half the lineup out, the Lions still managed to put up a dominant victory.
For the time being, until players like Vanderploeg, Dodd, and Fasbender come back, it'll be up to she and Ainley to keep the team on its victorious track.
"It was a great team win, and we have some really great team chemistry," Holck said. "We showed that tonight. We all showed up tonight."
The Lions will play their next game on Tuesday at home against Nevada.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!