Jaden Ainley steps into starting role on banged-up Clear Lake squad

For Clear Lake junior Jaden Ainley, basketball is not just an after-school activity.

It’s in her blood.

In the Lions’ season opener on Tuesday night at Charles City, Ainley contributed 14 points in the team’s 76-18 victory, while also tying for a team high in both assists and steals, with totals of five and four, respectively.

The game was actually Ainley’s first start as a Lion, though she has been a part of the team since her freshman year. Last season, with seniors Sara Faber and Julia Merfeld both plugged into the starting lineup, Ainley came off the bench and scored 136 points, fifth-most on the team. She also pulled in 73 rebounds, and had 36 assists and 35 steals.

This season, Ainley is a crucial piece of the starting lineup for the Lions. After the departure of Faber, the Lions’ top scorer over the past four seasons, and pre-season injuries to key players like Kaitlyn Vanderploeg, Darby Dodd, and Zoe Fasbender, Ainley’s leadership on the floor is more needed than ever.

Head coach Bart Smith often compliments Ainley’s high “basketball IQ.”