Jada Williams set to play Division I basketball at UW-Milwaukee

For Jada Williams, the next step in her basketball journey is now secure.
Earlier this week, the Mason City junior announced on social media that she was verbally committing to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Williams, a 5-foot-8 guard who led the Mohawks in assists and steals last year while finishing third in scoring and rebounds, said that she knew early in the recruitment process that UW-Milwaukee was going to be the place for her.
“I feel pretty good, and kind of relaxed now,” Williams said. “I just knew Milwaukee was going to be the school, ever since I visited last year. I’m just really excited for everything. The coaches are so nice, and I just love them. They’re like my family right away. I just connected instantly, and I knew it was going to be good.”
Williams first broke into the Mohawks’ starting lineup in 2018 as a freshman, on a Megan Meyer-led Mason City team that made it to the state semifinals. That season, Williams played in all 25 games and had 77 rebounds, 47 assists, and 30 steals. Her sophomore year, those numbers jumped to 98 rebounds, 90 assists, and 41 steals, while her scoring went from 63 to 220 points.
“I think she is giving herself these opportunities because of the work she has done,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “She is a really good athlete, but she has really worked hard on her skills. It was clear because of the schools that were recruiting her, and the fact that she gets to go to a really great Division I school with an excellent tradition and get a full scholarship, is a really great credit to her and her family, and all the support that they’ve given her as well.”
Williams is not the first Mohawk who has gone on to play at the highest level. In just the past 10 years, the program has seen Jadda Buckley go on to play at Iowa State, 2014 grad Myah Mellman play at Creighton, Makenzie and Megan Meyer both play at Iowa, and Anna Deets go on to Western Illinois.
Support Local Journalism
With Williams just the latest in a long run of successful Mason City players, Klaahsen sees a through line with all of the great players that have come and gone in the program.
To Klaahsen, natural talent is only a small part of the equation.
“If you look at the kids that have gone D1, sometimes it's easy to look at as “Oh, they're great athletes, but people don’t look at the extra time that they’re putting in or the shots they’re getting up with their parents,” Klaahsen said. “Early mornings, they’re lifting. There is always a story behind the great athletes, and that has been the case with our kids.”
This season will be a strange one for the Mohawks and everyone else in Iowa. With COVID-19 spiking across the state, there is no guarantee that a full season will even happen.
But for Williams, there is still a lot to accomplish in the two seasons she has left. She hopes to continue improving on her scoring numbers, dish out lots of assists, and wants to break the program’s steals record, currently held by Kris Horner.
"She is one of the best defensive players in the state, can guard anybody," Klaahsen said. "She works really hard at that end, and has good anticipation skills. This year for sure, it'll be a leadership role. She has been able to be in the background the first two years because we’ve had really good upperclassmen. Now she is one of the main upperclassmen."
Having learned from the program greats like Deets and Megan Meyer, Williams feels ready to step into the role of team linchpin. It's a responsibility that comes with achieving status as a Division I player.
“That is what I’m trying to do, especially with the incoming freshman,” Williams said. “I’m just going to try to teach them like Megan did when I was a freshman. She kind of led me, and that is what I’m going to do.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!