Jada Williams set to play Division I basketball at UW-Milwaukee

“I think she is giving herself these opportunities because of the work she has done,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “She is a really good athlete, but she has really worked hard on her skills. It was clear because of the schools that were recruiting her, and the fact that she gets to go to a really great Division I school with an excellent tradition and get a full scholarship, is a really great credit to her and her family, and all the support that they’ve given her as well.”

Williams is not the first Mohawk who has gone on to play at the highest level. In just the past 10 years, the program has seen Jadda Buckley go on to play at Iowa State, 2014 grad Myah Mellman play at Creighton, Makenzie and Megan Meyer both play at Iowa, and Anna Deets go on to Western Illinois.

With Williams just the latest in a long run of successful Mason City players, Klaahsen sees a through line with all of the great players that have come and gone in the program.

To Klaahsen, natural talent is only a small part of the equation.