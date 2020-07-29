Jacob Nelson overcomes knee injury to help lead Knights to state tournament

Before his lost junior season, Nelson made an impression on the Knights’ baseball coaching staff. He played at the JV level his eighth-grade and freshman years, and then played in just one game on varsity as a sophomore. Despite his limited playing time on varsity, Bohl had high hopes for Nelson going into junior year.

“We saw some major strides toward the end of his sophomore season,” Bohl said. “We had some high hopes that he would be a key guy on the mound for us his junior year, and potentially at the plate in some pinch hit roles.

"You look at the projectibility of it, a lefty who is 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4 and what that looks like at the college ranks, if he would’ve stayed healthy, and if he would’ve been able to commit his junior season to being able to play baseball, he would’ve had a chance to go on and maybe play the JUCO (junior college) route to start.”

After missing his junior season, and after having the pandemic limit his showcase opportunities in the spring, Nelson has had a tough go of trying to draw collegiate attention. He is open to the possibility of continuing to play baseball in college, but after what he has been through, Nelson is just happy that he gets to play this year at all.