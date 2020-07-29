Jacob Nelson overcomes knee injury to help lead Knights to state tournament

On Feb. 8, 2019, Newman Catholic’s Jacob Nelson sat in the bleachers at Lake Mills High School, his left knee in tremendous pain.
Six weeks earlier, the junior had dislocated the knee in a Knights' basketball practice, when a teammate landed on him while the two battled for a loose ball. Nelson spent the next month in a knee brace, and then transitioned into a sleeve.
Before the Knights’ 2019 basketball regular season finale against the Bulldogs, disaster happened. As the team made its way down the steps to the locker room, Nelson’s foot slipped off one the wet steps and hit the ground awkwardly. Nelson completely tore his top patellar tendon, partially tore the bottom tendon, and fractured his kneecap in the incident.
While the injury was bad, it could’ve been worse.
“Right when it happened, I remember being in the bleachers and just thinking 'It could be terrible, it could be an ACL,” Nelson said. “I couldn’t bend it at all and could barely walk, so there was definitely something wrong. I got it checked out, found out what it was, the surgery and what had to be done. I was happier with the recovery time. Since it wasn’t an ACL, it wouldn’t be like a full year.”
Instead, Nelson’s recovery time was estimated at nine to 10 months. His basketball season was done, and his junior year of baseball was over before it had even begun.
Throughout the 2019 Newman Catholic baseball season, Nelson was a constant presence around the team. He sat in the dugout, encouraged his teammates, and kept stats whenever the team’s stats coach was absent.
Finally, Nelson was cleared to resume light athletic activity on Aug. 3, championship Saturday. Nelson sat in the dugout and watched as the Knights beat Alburnett, 11-1, for the team’s third consecutive Class 1A state title.
Fast forward a year, and Nelson is a major contributor on the Knights’ 2020 state baseball team. Nelson is hitting .328 with a .505 on-base percentage as an outfielder and designated hitter. On the mound, he has thrown the third-most innings on the staff, and has a 2.30 ERA and 1.39 WHIP.
Nelson will be in the lineup for the Knights on Thursday, when they play Remsen-St. Mary’s in the Class 1A state semifinals at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Now, nearly a year and a half removed from his injury, Nelson is thrilled with the way his senior year has gone. He even made it back in time for basketball season and scored 116 points, the fifth-most on the team.
“Even though I had some concerns about his knee in the outfield, I think having a full season of basketball under his belt proved to me that he was going to be able to stay healthy and handle that,” Newman Catholic head baseball coach Alex Bohl said. “Whenever you come back from an injury, running on the grass and having to cut and sprint right away, drop your hips and feet, who knows what might happen? It’s one of those things where they are going to put the time and effort in to be able to play, and he did that.”
Before his lost junior season, Nelson made an impression on the Knights’ baseball coaching staff. He played at the JV level his eighth-grade and freshman years, and then played in just one game on varsity as a sophomore. Despite his limited playing time on varsity, Bohl had high hopes for Nelson going into junior year.
“We saw some major strides toward the end of his sophomore season,” Bohl said. “We had some high hopes that he would be a key guy on the mound for us his junior year, and potentially at the plate in some pinch hit roles.
"You look at the projectibility of it, a lefty who is 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4 and what that looks like at the college ranks, if he would’ve stayed healthy, and if he would’ve been able to commit his junior season to being able to play baseball, he would’ve had a chance to go on and maybe play the JUCO (junior college) route to start.”
After missing his junior season, and after having the pandemic limit his showcase opportunities in the spring, Nelson has had a tough go of trying to draw collegiate attention. He is open to the possibility of continuing to play baseball in college, but after what he has been through, Nelson is just happy that he gets to play this year at all.
Now, in his first full varsity season, he gets a chance to play for a return to championship Saturday, and possibly win a state title of his own. But first, the Knights will have to face off against Remsen-St. Mary’s, which comes into the game with a perfect 20-0 record. The team beat Newman Catholic in the state semifinals in 2016, and eventually won the Class 1A title, the only year since 2015 where Newman Catholic did not win the crown.
The Hawks' top pitcher is junior Blaine Harpenau, who has a 0.14 ERA, a .122 opponent batting average, and 93 strikeouts and just one earned run allowed all season.
“He’s got the experience, he understands the moment and what it is going to take,” Bohl said of Harpenau. “It’s going to be a dogfight. They're a very well-coached ball club, and they’re going to be ready to go.”
While Nelson knows the Knights are going to have a challenge on their hands, he is confident that his team can snag a win. After all, he has overcome big challenges before.
“We know that they are going to have a really good pitcher on the mound, and we’ve got to adjust to his off-speed,” Nelson said. “This year, we’re doing pretty good with pitchers that throw hard. I’m pretty confident in our game tomorrow, and we’ve just got to play Newman baseball.”
The Knights and Hawks will be playing Thursday for a spot in the Class 1A state title game, with first pitch scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!