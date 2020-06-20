"It's really uplifting for this team": Carter Thomas' shutdown performance has Mason City baseball excited

Friday night was a night that Carter Thomas will never forget.
Thomas, a Mason City sophomore who spent last season playing left field, made his first varsity start on the mound Friday against No. 7 ranked Dowling Catholic. Thomas nearly went the distance, going 6⅔ innings, and allowing just one run on five hits with eight strikeouts, in a 2-1 Mason City win. The Mohawks split the double-header against the Maroons, losing the first game 9-5, and winning game two.
Before the game, Thomas admits that he had some nerves. He made his first varsity pitching appearance in relief on Monday against Waukee, but getting the start is a whole different animal, especially against a highly-ranked team like Dowling Catholic. One of Dowling's pitchers, Carter Baumler, was drafted last week by the Baltimore Orioles.
“Definitely in the parking lot before the game, sitting there and listening to the music, I was getting a little nervous,” Thomas said. “Like ‘Am I really about to take the mound for the first time in my life?’ It’s a lot different than being in the outfield. Up there, everybody’s eyes are on you, and it's a lot different. I liked it, it was fun.”
The music he used to get himself ready?
“Rap. Loud rap, as loud as my car goes,” Thomas said with a chuckle.
Thomas cemented his spot in the starting lineup last summer with a .331 batting average, and 18 RBI. Now, after the team lost four senior pitchers to graduation, Thomas is going to get his chance on the mound in 2020. Though he is new to pitching at the varsity level, Thomas is no stranger to the hill.
“I’ve been a pitcher my whole life, basically,” Thomas said. “I was mainly a pitcher when I played on travel teams. Last year, we had a stacked pitching staff, and with me being a freshman and throwing 75, I didn’t get into the rotation.”
The plan this season is for Thomas to be a No. 4 or No. 5 starter, and serve as a compliment to fellow lefty Alex Gold, who came in to get the final out of the Mohawks' win.
“We knew that if we get him to where he can be, we have two lefties,” head coach Troy Rood said. “Not many teams have two lefties with electric type stuff like Alex and Carter have.”
Against Dowling, Thomas seemed to have everything working. After watching his team drop the first game of the doubleheader, Rood was thrilled to see his young pitcher put up such a solid outing against one of the best teams in the state.
"He was outstanding," Rood said. "It was really impressive for him to do it against that team. That first game, we really felt like, 'Man, we let one get away.' We gift-wrapped a bunch of things, and Carter had that look in his eye, like ‘I want the baseball the second game.' That was really encouraging for us as well."
Thomas’ effort was helped by several highlight-reel defensive plays from his teammates. Senior shortstop Avery Mellman ended the fourth inning with a pair of defensive gems. In the second inning, first baseman Ben Pederson threw out a runner at third base who was attempting to advance on a throwing error. The play was nearly identical to a play that Pederson made in the fifth inning of the first game.
But the most spectacular play of the night came from Gold, who started both games in right field. In the sixth inning, after a several-minute delay due to fireworks being set off in the surrounding neighborhood, the Maroons had a runner on third base, and the tying run at the plate in senior Hank Himrich. With two outs, Himrich lined a ball toward the right field corner that looked sure to land in fair territory. But Gold made a diving catch to end the inning and bring the Mason City crowd to its feet.
"Alex Gold made the best catch I’ve ever seen him make," Rood said. "That was a game-saving catch out there."
In the seventh, Thomas gave up a pair of singles and a walk, as Dowling scored their first run of the game. With two out, Rood brought in Gold, who struck out senior Jason Moist to end it. Though both player and coach wanted Thomas to finish the game, both were ecstatic about the end result.
"That last inning, where the fireworks are going off, and their dugout is getting after him, that was a great situation for him to be in," Rood said. "He showed maturity and handled that in a great way. We knew Carter would be a great part of it, and to see that happen against a top-10 team, it’s really uplifting for this team."
For Thomas, the night was the payoff to a lot of hard work in the offseason, and is a game he will remember forever.
"To give up one run to (Dowling Catholic), it’s a big milestone in my life, something I’ll probably tell my kids about," Thomas said. "This was big game. I’m pretty hyped, and I’m going to go home and celebrate with my family."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
