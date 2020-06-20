"It's really uplifting for this team": Carter Thomas' shutdown performance has Mason City baseball excited

Thomas cemented his spot in the starting lineup last summer with a .331 batting average, and 18 RBI. Now, after the team lost four senior pitchers to graduation, Thomas is going to get his chance on the mound in 2020. Though he is new to pitching at the varsity level, Thomas is no stranger to the hill.

“I’ve been a pitcher my whole life, basically,” Thomas said. “I was mainly a pitcher when I played on travel teams. Last year, we had a stacked pitching staff, and with me being a freshman and throwing 75, I didn’t get into the rotation.”

The plan this season is for Thomas to be a No. 4 or No. 5 starter, and serve as a compliment to fellow lefty Alex Gold, who came in to get the final out of the Mohawks' win.

“We knew that if we get him to where he can be, we have two lefties,” head coach Troy Rood said. “Not many teams have two lefties with electric type stuff like Alex and Carter have.”

Against Dowling, Thomas seemed to have everything working. After watching his team drop the first game of the doubleheader, Rood was thrilled to see his young pitcher put up such a solid outing against one of the best teams in the state.