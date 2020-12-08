'It's definitely a big game': Clear Lake and Mason City always a big matchup

“We’re the two towns in this community, and they’re the 4A, so we’re the little guy just hoping to compete and try to get after it,” Clear Lake boys head coach Jeremey Ainley said. “We’re going to try to give it our best shot each year. It’s good to play a 4A, and get that on the resume. Win, lose or draw. It is good.”

On Monday night, it looked early on like the Lions might blow Mason City out, as the team got out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter. The end result wasn’t quite that lopsided, but after a 13-point win, Ainley made a point to praise his team’s defense, which has held its opponents to 54 and 43 points in its first two games, respectively.

“We just came out and defended,” Ainley said. “That is a staple of our program. That is what we do here. We pride ourselves on our defense, and where we guard. I’m just really happy with our defense from game one to game two. We came out, held them to tough shots, and we rebounded and did what we did.”

Senior Andrew Formanek and Toebe are the two linchpins on this year’s Lions team as the two returning starters from last year. But a series of other players have also showed flashes of ability.