'It's definitely a big game': Clear Lake and Mason City always a big matchup

No matter what sport is being played, or where each team is at competitively, a matchup between Mason City and Clear Lake is always something special.
On Monday night, the Mohawks and Lions took each other on in the yearly basketball Battle of Cerro Gordo, with the Lions boys and girls teams both coming out victorious.
The Clear Lake girls secured an 11-point victory with a big fourth quarter performance, while the boys played shut down defense to beat the Mohawks, 56-43.
Even though they aren’t conference rivals, Mason City and Clear Lake is still a game that gets circled on the calendar. Members of both teams grow up playing each other in rec league and travel ball leagues, and that familiarity breeds a lot of intense competition.
“It's definitely a big game, if not one of the biggest games,” Clear Lake junior Carson Toebe said. “Maybe not competition-wise, but you want to win maybe more than almost any other game we play this season, just because of the rivalry and the relationships you’ve had in the past."
Lately, Class 3A Clear Lake has had the edge in the cross-county rivalry. The Lions boys have won each of the past three matchups between the two teams, while the girls have now won two straight against the Mohawks.
“We’re the two towns in this community, and they’re the 4A, so we’re the little guy just hoping to compete and try to get after it,” Clear Lake boys head coach Jeremey Ainley said. “We’re going to try to give it our best shot each year. It’s good to play a 4A, and get that on the resume. Win, lose or draw. It is good.”
On Monday night, it looked early on like the Lions might blow Mason City out, as the team got out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter. The end result wasn’t quite that lopsided, but after a 13-point win, Ainley made a point to praise his team’s defense, which has held its opponents to 54 and 43 points in its first two games, respectively.
“We just came out and defended,” Ainley said. “That is a staple of our program. That is what we do here. We pride ourselves on our defense, and where we guard. I’m just really happy with our defense from game one to game two. We came out, held them to tough shots, and we rebounded and did what we did.”
Senior Andrew Formanek and Toebe are the two linchpins on this year’s Lions team as the two returning starters from last year. But a series of other players have also showed flashes of ability.
In the first game last week against Nevada, senior Noah Petersen came off the bench and made several crucial plays in the fourth quarter. On Monday, senior Eric Ritter led the team with 15 points, while sophomore point guard Trayvaughn Luyobya contributed seven rebounds and six assists.
Luyobya , a sophomore, is in his first year on varsity after spending last year as a member of the freshman and junior varsity squads. He admits that the feeling pre-game is still a little nerve-wracking for him, and that the biggest adjustment has been getting used to the size of players at the varsity level.
But with players like the 6-foot-3 Toebe and 6-foot-6 Formanek to go up against in practice, the 5-foot-10 Luyobya is starting to adjust to being one of the shorter guys on the floor.
“It helps a lot in practice, having Carson and Andrew out there,” Luyobya said. “They’re a lot bigger than me, so they help make me better. Those are two of the best guys in the state, so that level of competition makes it a lot easier out here.”
Whether it is Luyobya , Ritter, Petersen, or someone else, Ainley is excited to see new people emerging. Before the season, Ainley said that the Lions could be in a situation where they find a new breakout star every night.
Through the first two games of the year, it looks like he might be right.
"The rest of those guys continue to get better,” Ainley said. “Joe (Faber), Jagger (Schmitt), Trayvaughn, Noah, those guys keep getting (better), and I probably should play a couple more guys a little bit more. We’re just trying to continue to build that depth. I’m really proud of how everyone is getting better.”
Clear Lake will play again on Friday at Humboldt.
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-1.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-2.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-3.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-4.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-5.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-6.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-7.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-8.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-9.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-10.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City - Johnson-Bassey / Neuberger
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-12.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-13.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City - Toebe
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-15.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City - Luyobya / Washington
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-17.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-18.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-19.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-20.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-21.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-22.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-23.jpg
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
