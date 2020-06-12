'It's a legacy that we put together': Charles City hopes to continue state tournament run

In 2020, Chambers plans to do a little bit of work on the team’s radio broadcast, as she wants to someday pursue sports broadcasting, and will also serve as a de facto assistant coach for Bohlen.

Even though she is still only a sophomore, Chambers has already become one of the team’s main leaders.

"Having her around ultimately makes us a better team," Bohlen said. “She’s been at every practice, she’s been coaching some bases for us, and she is an integral part of this team. She will be a big part of our success.”

For the returning players, the fact that they got so close to the state championship game is tremendous motivation going into a new season. The team has now made it to four consecutive state tournaments, something that the current players take a lot of pride in. It's a part of Charles City's "legacy."

“Not only did we get to see the state tournament, the girls who are going to be eighth graders this year, they came down and they watched us,” Connell said. “They got to see us there, and being able to say that we had four consecutive teams making it there, it’s a legacy that we put together.”