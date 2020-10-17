"It's a friendly rivalry": Witt and McDonough have sights set high after conference championship race

Clayton finished sixth overall, with a time of 18:24.25.

"We met at a NIACC running camp, and we've been friends since then," Bryce said. "We developed a bond. I think its always fun competing against him. Win or lose, we're always still friends. We're never going to hate each other for losing to each other."

After missing out on a spot at state by two spots his freshman year, Witt broke out as one of the top young runners in Iowa as a sophomore, by winning the Top of Iowa East conference championship, and earning a spot in Fort Dodge.

But Witt ended up disappointed with his finish at the state meet, after placing 27th overall with a time of 17:14.9.

Witt is currently the state's No. 7 ranked Class 1A runner, and is confident that his experience at the state meet last year will serve him well over the next couple of weeks.

"The first time jitters and nerves really got to me, and got the best of me," Witt said. "This time, I'm going in a little bit more confident and ready to show up."

St. Ansgar head coach Colin Zidlicky said that he sees a lot more confidence from Witt.