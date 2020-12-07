'It’s something I want to be a part of': Bacon eager to earn spot at Iowa State

“It was great to have Casey and Elijah there,” Bacon said. “Most of the games, teams would key in on me, and that just frees them up to allow them to run free. That is where they got a lot of their tackles. They flew to the ball just as well as me, and made plays.”

Iowa State was one of many colleges that Bacon talked to throughout the recruiting process. He also had discussions with the University of Iowa, UNI, South Dakota, and Central College, as well as St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

With Iowa State currently ranked No. 9 in the country under head coach Matt Campbell, and set to play in the first Big 12 championship game in program history, Ames seemed like the logical place for Bacon to suit up.

“The one thing that kind of led me to Iowa State is just their coaching up there,” Bacon said. “I really like what Matt Campbell has done in his five years he’s been there, and what they’ve been able to accomplish. I’ve been to a game there, and the atmosphere was pretty crazy. It’s something I want to be a part of.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When he announced his commitment to the program, Bacon got messages from his friends and family, Iowa and Iowa State fans alike.