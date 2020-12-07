'It’s something I want to be a part of': Bacon eager to earn spot at Iowa State

Before this season, Lake Mills senior Caleb Bacon was already a well-known entity in Iowa high school football circles, after being named a First-Team All-State linebacker his junior year.
This year, Bacon took his play into another stratosphere, and became a household name in the process.
In 2020, Bacon led all of Class A with 103 tackles, which ranked third in the state in any class. He was named the Class A All-State captain and Class A Player of the Year by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, as well as the Globe Gazette Defensive Player of the Year.
Now, Bacon’s football future is clear. Last week, the standout announced that he had accepted a preferred walk-on offer at Iowa State University.
For Lake Mills head coach Bill Byrnes, Bacon’s epic season was impressive, but not a surprise.
“I hate to say it, but I think we expected it from him,” Byrnes said. “We saw him as a sophomore, and he ended up starting both ways for us. You could just tell, even at that younger age, that he was just a little bit different, in terms of how he played the game.”
Bacon was one of the most feared defensive players in the state this season, and it helped his teammates out tremendously. Bacon, along with Casey Hanson and Elijah Wagner, made up a Bulldogs' linebacking corps known as the “Three-Headed Monster,” and with Bacon delivering tackles at the speed of a freight train, Wagner and Hanson saw the benefit.
“It was great to have Casey and Elijah there,” Bacon said. “Most of the games, teams would key in on me, and that just frees them up to allow them to run free. That is where they got a lot of their tackles. They flew to the ball just as well as me, and made plays.”
Iowa State was one of many colleges that Bacon talked to throughout the recruiting process. He also had discussions with the University of Iowa, UNI, South Dakota, and Central College, as well as St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
With Iowa State currently ranked No. 9 in the country under head coach Matt Campbell, and set to play in the first Big 12 championship game in program history, Ames seemed like the logical place for Bacon to suit up.
“The one thing that kind of led me to Iowa State is just their coaching up there,” Bacon said. “I really like what Matt Campbell has done in his five years he’s been there, and what they’ve been able to accomplish. I’ve been to a game there, and the atmosphere was pretty crazy. It’s something I want to be a part of.”
Support Local Journalism
When he announced his commitment to the program, Bacon got messages from his friends and family, Iowa and Iowa State fans alike.
“A lot of my friends and family, you’re either a Cyclone or a Hawkeye,” Bacon said. “Even the Hawkeye fans, they’ve got to give me a little grief, but they’re supporting my decision. All my Cyclone friends thought that it was the right choice.”
Byrnes has seen Bacon develop into a Division I level talent over the past three seasons, and immediately noticed his athleticism and effort level when Bacon became a starter his sophomore year.
That year, Bacon was second on the team in tackles, with 46, and also had a team-high 4.5 sacks.
His junior year, Bacon took off. He was named to the All-State First Team after putting up 92 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 21.5 tackles for loss.
“As he got into his junior year, we just started noticing on defense, how well he used his hands,” Byrnes said. “He’s just so hard to block, and the ferociousness of his physicality and his tackles. For his size, he’s probably not going to wow you on the track with his sprinter’s speed, but he can close. For a high school kid right now, his closing speed is awesome. He’s an athlete.”
Bacon is one of just a few Lake Mills players who have gone on to the Division I level, the others being the Stensrud family. Mike Stensrud was an All-American at Iowa State back in the 1970s. Later on, Andy and Kevin Stensrud played football at Iowa State and UNI, respectively.
To Byrnes, it is a big deal to see a small-town football star like Bacon get a shot at Division I.
"It is pretty unusual," Byrnes said. "You hear stories from time to time about small-town kids that are found, that type of thing. I think if you look at their physical abilities, and do they love they love the game of football, whether they come from a town of 2,000 or 200,000, if you have the certain qualities that it takes to play at the level, a small-town kid can get recruited and can be successful."
Bacon is the second area football player in the past few weeks to commit to the Cyclones. Clear Lake’s Andrew Formanek announced on Nov. 18 that he had accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Iowa State.
As walk-ons, both Bacon and Formanek will go into training camp next summer with something to prove, as they try to earn a place on one of the most exciting teams in college football.
"All walk-ons are going to have to fight for everything they get up there," Bacon said. "I’m expecting to not really be known a lot coming in. I’m going to have to fight to be known, and earn a spot."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!